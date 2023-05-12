The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 12th May

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Mechanic/sales person – Sheffield

We have a great opportunity for someone to work in our busy destination store In Sheffield

Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic sales person who places customer experience your top priority, whilst maximising every sales opportunity.

You will be actively passionate about cycling and have a friendly, approachable nature.

A ‘can do’ attitude is essential, as is being a team player, experience in cycle retail is desirable but not deal breaker, however a passion for cycling is.

Senior Mechanic (eBikes & eCargo) – London Bridge

Driving the eBike revolution since 2014, Fully Charged is the UK’s leading multi-channel eBike specialist retailer, offering individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to get charged and stay charged with a best-in-class experience, whether in one of our stores or online. Our growing team of passionate eBike experts offer advice, support and service on a carefully curated catalogue of premium electric bikes and electric cargo bikes from the world’s best manufacturers.

Fully Charged can be summed up in four memorable mantras; no matter what our team does, we do it thoughtfully, skilfully, playfully, and tastefully.

Currently we are a dedicated team who are now looking to grow our business and remain number one in the industry during this exciting electric revolution.

Responsibilities:

Being a Brand Ambassador helping to deliver a unique customer experience for one of London’s leading luxury e-Bike distributors.

Bike maintenance, repair, and building.

Manage workflow in an efficient and effective manner.

Ensure smooth take over and hand off with other mechanics in the shop.

Oversee and track job progress to deliver timely servicing & maintenance and communicate this with customers.

Maintain a clean, organised, and safe workshop.

Store Supervisor – Sheffield

We have a great opportunity for someone to work in our busy destination store In Sheffield as a store supervisor

Working on our full-time team you will need to be a professional and dynamic who places customer experience your top priority, whilst maximising every sales opportunity.

You will be actively passionate about cycling and have a friendly, approachable nature.

This role is a supervisor/key holder role so you will need to be;

Comfortable and confident communicating with the staff team and customers

Able to project a positive attitude and lead a team to achieve excellence

PC literate, processing till sales, able to book bikes in and update the system

Comfortable in motivating the team and identifying potential issues

Able to address problems to find a positive resolution with both staff and customers

Experienced in working towards goals and targets

Junior Mechanic (eBikes & eCargo) – London Bridge

Driving the eBike revolution since 2014, Fully Charged is the UK’s leading multi-channel eBike specialist retailer, offering individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to get charged and stay charged with a best-in-class experience, whether in one of our stores or online. Our growing team of passionate eBike experts offer advice, support and service on a carefully curated catalogue of premium electric bikes and electric cargo bikes from the world’s best manufacturers.

Fully Charged can be summed up in four memorable mantras; no matter what our team does, we do it thoughtfully, skilfully, playfully, and tastefully.

Currently we are a dedicated team who are now looking to grow our business and remain number one in the industry during this exciting electric revolution.

Responsibilities:

Being a Brand Ambassador helping to deliver a unique customer experience for one of London’s leading luxury e-Bike distributors

Bike maintenance, repair, and building

Managing quality control standards

Completion of mechanic reports for bikes

Owning your workflow in an efficient and effective manner

Ensuring smooth take over and hand off with other mechanics in the shop

Tracking job progress to deliver timely servicing & maintenance

Maintain a clean, organised, and safe workshop

Assist with other shop tasks, including but not limited to, sales, stock handling, cleaning, and maintaining displays

Being a small company, you have the opportunity to progress rapidly within an area that fits your skills and expertise

Store Manager/Sales Assistant – Gomshall/ Guildford, Surrey

Ace Bicycles is a destination mountain bike store close to the Surrey Hills in Guildford, Surrey. Our bike brands include Specialized, Santa Cruz, Whyte, Nukeproof, Mondraker, Transition, Forbidden, Pivot & Hope. We’re a bike shop run by riders for riders. We prioritise high levels of product, service and setup which is backed up by the brands we offer, and we work hard to keep our customers on the trails.

This summer we’re honoured to be opening our brand new Santa Cruz Concept Store in Gomshall, in the heart of the Surrey Hills, and we’re looking to expand our team in the following roles:

Store Manager, Santa Cruz Concept Store (Gomshall, Surrey). This role will oversee the smooth running of the Santa Cruz store, demo fleet, bike sales and merchandising; so we’re looking for someone with previous experience and a highly organised approach.

Sales Assistant (based at either our Guildford or Gomshall store, depending on experience). Working as part of a close-knit team, this role supports the smooth day-to-day running of the store by supporting customers with their queries and providing top customer service.

We want people who are passionate about what they do.