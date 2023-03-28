Cycling e-commerce solution provider Objective1 undergoes rebrand 

Share Facebook

E-commerce solution provider for the bike market Objective1 has undergone a rebrand.

The Bristol-based company has changed its name to Push and has acquired Push.bike as its new domain.

Push is a fully integrated e-commerce platform designed for cycling retailers, offering all the resources needed to sell products online.

Objective1’s rebrand to Push is part of the company’s plan to offer more value to customers and to help them grow their business.

Steve Cole, head of strategic partnerships at Push, said: “We are pleased to announce the rebranding of Objective1 to Push, which reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive e-commerce solutions for cycling retailers. To reinforce Push’s total commitment to the cycling industry, the premium .bike domain has been acquired.

“With Push, retailers can now focus on what they do best – providing their customers with the latest the cycling industry has to offer – while we take care of the rest.”

The Push platform features direct data import from brands, integrations with EPOS systems and a customisable interface to sell products through and promote your brand.

Push offers a variety of e-commerce solutions, including pay per click advertising, web development, UX design, lead generation, and video production, as well as content marketing and online PR.

The rebrand is effective immediately and the website has been updated to reflect the new brand.

Existing clients will see no disruption to their service.

Earlier this year, Phil Baker from Objective1 explored how the overstocking issues in the bike industry could spark a price war.

In a column for BikeBiz Baker said: “Sales and targeted price reductions can be beneficial when clearing out the old to make way for the new. Liquidating to release funds in order to invest elsewhere has its place in retail, but is an unsustainable strategy in the long term. If it is a tried and trusted process in your business then try supplementing with the above to really improve the efficiency of your business.”