Chicken CycleKit appoints Charlie Solomon as custom apparel manager

Charlie Solomon has been appointed by Chicken CycleKit to lead on custom apparel at the Leighton Buzzard-based distributor.

Solomon will be taking on all things custom apparel at the business, with a focus on promoting the Made in Italy Alé range.

A keen road cyclist himself, Solomon is eager to talk to any dealers that are interested in promoting their business via this brand.

He has extensive experience in the custom clothing sector, and has been tasked with providing “a first class experience” for shops, clubs and teams looking for high quality custom clothing.

As part of this, Solomon will work alongside Chicken CycleKit’s in-house designer Lauren Goode.

For any custom clothing requirements, businesses can contact Solomon at: Charlie.solomon@chickencyclekit.co.uk

This is the latest update from Chicken CycleKit who continue to invest in the business to ensure consistent growth across the board.

Earlier this year, the business added a new third warehouse on site.

This addition has increased the overall size of the business premises by an extra 50%.

Increasing the footprint of the building allows the distributor to grow the logistics space and to also open a dedicated showroom, which will be used for dealer visits, product launches and brand training.

The bicycle assembly area will also be doubled in size for the Basso, Cinelli and Tifosi ranges, increasing the potential output by nearly 100%.

Mike Catlin, commercial director for Chicken CycleKit said: “Although the market is difficult currently, we need to keep investing in the business to ensure we are constantly improving and are fully ready for future potential.

“We want our dealers to have a supplier that provides them the service, value and resources they need to grow their businesses.

“More warehouse space means an even better logistics procedure, a larger stock holding and facilities that allow us to train and display our amazing portfolio of brands.”