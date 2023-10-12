Chicken CycleKit invests in premises to grow logistics space and open dedicated showroom

Share Facebook

Despite challenging market conditions for the industry, Chicken CycleKit are investing back into the company by adding a new third warehouse on site.

This addition will increase the overall size of the business premises by an extra 50%.

Increasing the footprint of the building allows the distributor to grow the logistics space and to also open a dedicated showroom, which will be used for dealer visits, product launches and brand training.

The bicycle assembly area will also be doubled in size for the Basso, Cinelli and Tifosi ranges, increasing the potential output by nearly 100%

Mike Catlin, commercial director for Chicken CycleKit said: “Although the market is difficult currently, we need to keep investing in the business to ensure we are constantly improving and are fully ready for future potential.

“We want our dealers to have a supplier that provides them the service, value and resources they need to grow their businesses.

“More warehouse space means an even better logistics procedure, a larger stock holding and facilities that allow us to train and display our amazing portfolio of brands.”

The new unit will be online in October with the showroom and bike building facility ready at the end of the year.

This is the latest announcement from the Leighton Buzzard-based distributor.

Last month, Chicken CycleKit was confirmed as the exclusive UK distributor for German bicycle component brand Thun.

Thun is best known for producing bottom brackets reinforced with strong thermoplastic carbon composites meaning they can be fitted without grease and won’t rust or seize if left.

This also makes servicing the bottom brackets much simpler.

Thun’s unique range of products include sizes for Brompton and Frog bikes making them a valuable addition to many busy workshops.