Parcours partners with Greenspark on a sustainable alternative to Black Friday sales

As a business that focuses on carbon, Parcours believes it is important to acknowledge its carbon footprint and make a difference where it can as it is impossible to ignore the increased awareness and the urgency needed to tackle climate change.

A year ago for Black Friday, Parcours partnered with Ecologi and doubled the ‘Watts for Trees’ campaign meaning double the amount of trees planted for each wheelset purchased, moving the business closer to becoming Climate Positive and enhancing Parcours’ environmental impact.

To date, the brand has been able to plant more than 10,000 trees as part of this campaign.

For this year’s Black Friday and the foreseeable future, Parcours will be partnering with Greenspark, a platform which assists businesses on their way to being more sustainable.

Greenspark has many initiatives and Parcours will be participating in Plastic Bank which builds ethical recycling ecosystems in coastal communities around the world while simultaneously creating positive economic opportunities for those who helped collect it.

The plastic is sorted, weighed and exchanged for digital tokens that can be redeemed for basic necessities such as groceries, cooking fuel, school tuition, and health insurance.

Plastic pollution is one of the greatest threats to oceans and marine life.

The United Nations estimates that every year eight million tonnes of plastic waste ends up in waterways and continuing to consume and discard single-use plastics at this rate, by 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

Parcours is moving away from single-use plastic wherever possible.

All accessories are packed in biodegradable bags, boxes use recycled cardboard and all packing tape is paper-based.

Through the partnership with Greenspark, for each purchase, Parcours customers will be rescuing and recycling the following amounts:

– Two plastic bottles rescued – small orders (accessories etc.)

– 20 plastic bottles rescued – non-aero wheels (Alta, Paniagua)

– 35 plastic bottles rescued – shallow depth wheels (Ronde, Grimpeur)

– 40 plastic bottles rescued – mid-depth wheels (Strade, Passista)

– 50 plastic bottles rescued – deep section wheels (Chrono, Disc)

This Black Friday, and the remainder of November, for every wheelset bought, Parcours will double the amount of bottles rescued and recycled (for example, 100 bottles for a Chrono wheelset).

A spokesperson for Parcours said: “You won’t see us raising and dropping prices around dates like Black Friday as we’ve chosen to push our pricing to be as affordable as possible all year round.

“So you can be confident in buying a set of wheels at a time that suits you, rather than feeling rushed into a decision because of a ‘sale’.”