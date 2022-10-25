Canyon presents Spectral CF 8 KIS with new steering stabilising technology

Share Facebook

Bike brand Canyon has presented the Spectral CF 8 KIS.

Keep It Stable (KIS) is a new steering stabilising technology that Canyon said raises the bike handling bar ‘to the next level’.

Invented by Jo Klieber at Syntace and engineered by Canyon into the Spectral CF 8, KIS uses custom springs, ultra-strong polymer fibre bands, and a precisely shaped cam ring hidden inside the frame to actively centre bars while riding. It does not rely on friction, said Canyon, it creates a perfectly tuned centring force to make riding trails smoother, faster, and more controlled.

“When it comes to bikes, the addition of a central reference point and counter force when steering offers clear benefits to almost every aspect of riding,” said the brand. “From increasing stability at any speed and more predictable handling to filtering out front wheel deflections and reducing rider fatigue, KIS even helps to control drifts and minimise understeer.

“When the trail heads back uphill the system keeps on giving, making climbing more efficient by actively combating wheel flop, reducing the power surges required from the rider to maintain balance.”

Fully integrated inside the frame, KIS adds 110g of weight to the mainframe and Canyon said the only difference riders will see on the bike is the adjustment slider on the top tube. From here, the tension of the system can be adjusted to suit the rider’s size, weight, style, and local terrain.

Manufactured from high-strength materials and protected inside the frame, the system is also maintenance-free. There is no need to grease, clean, or replace any moving parts, and the built-in rotation stop prevents the system from over-extending or breaking in the event of a crash.

Canyon, together with Liteville (part of the Syntace family), are the exclusive brands to bring this new technology to the market. For Canyon, the Spectral CF 8 KIS will be the debut model equipped with the system.

The bike features Fox’s Performance Elite suspension, Deore XT transmission and brakes from Shimano and XM1700 wheels from DT Swiss, wrapped in Maxxis rubber. As well as introducing KIS, there are also updates to the rest of the Spectral range for 2023, including an all-new colour and spec for the flagship Spectral CFR.