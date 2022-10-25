BikeBiz’s guide to the latest road bikes and accessories

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest road bikes and accessories from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Cinelli, Tifosi, Rondo, The Light Blue, All City, Colnago, KinesisUK, Forme, Alpina, Cushion Aid, Pirelli, Vittoria, Ortlieb, Hornit and Knog

This guide first appeared in October’s edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Cinelli – Superstar Disc Chorus 12x Bike

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

The Superstar Disc is Cinelli’s UCI-approved carbon endurance disc bike and is innovation in its finest form. Using traditional Italian racing geometry, the frame is designed to give comfort in multi-day events and Gran Fondos, but to also be quick enough for racing and sprints. The frame is constructed of industry-leading T700 HM carbon fibre and features a unique patented kinked carbon top tube with Geometry Controlled Deformation technology, ensuring maximum power transfer and razor-sharp handling. Flat Mount disc brakes, 12mm Thru Axles and tyre clearance is up to 28mm allow you to power into the corners with complete confidence. Cable routing is fully compatible with mechanical and electronic groupsets.

RRP: £3,599

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit. co.uk/shop/search/superstar- disc-chorus-12x-hydro-blue- bike/

Tifosi – Auriga Disc Chorus 12x Bike

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

To further advance the Auriga’s racing design Tifosi has been working with professional race teams to make the Auriga frameset faster than ever. This, the third generation of multi-race winning frame, has fully integrated internal cable routing, capable of running internally from shifter to derailleur. It is quick in the sprints but also comfortable enough for the challenging terrain of UK road racing. The rear stays have been redesigned for additional comfort and improved braking, allowing clearance for up to 28mm tyres.

RRP: £3,499

Weblink: https://www.chickencyclekit.co.uk/shop/search/auriga-disc-chorus-12x-hydro-bike/

Rondo – Ratt CF

Distributor: Hotlines

The Ratt range raises the standard of all-road bikes to a new level by combining the speed of a classic road bike with the all-road character of a modern gravel bike for ultimate riding freedom. 650B tyres combined with a sophisticated carbon frame ensures exceptional traction without compromising agility or comfort. It’s fast, versatile, and responsive – the perfect partner for anyone who wants a sporty yet uninhibited riding experience across varying terrains.

RRP: £3,849.99 – £5,099.99

Weblink: https://rondo.cc/ratt,626,pl

The Light Blue – Retro Bikes/Frames

Distributor: Ison Distribution

British bike brand The Light Blue offer three retro steel road bikes for cyclists looking for something a little special. Using brazed lug construction with Reynolds tubing, the Kings (853) is a 1970’s/80’s replica race bike, while the St Johns (725) is a club bike/day tourer that will take mudguards and the Trinity (531) is a track bike/fixie machine. Light Blue’s retro models are available as framesets or as complete builds featuring; Halo wheels, Dia-Compe, Genetic and Sunrace components.

RRP: Framesets from £799.99

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution. com/brand/123/light-blue-sport

All City – Zig Zag Frameset

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Built to be a ripping fast and efficient machine that shields the rider from road chatter and unnecessary fatigue allowing them to go further, faster, and have more fun. Custom drawn A.C.E. steel tubeset featuring modern geometry with tyre clearance for up to a 35c tyre, and a Whisky Carbon fork strikes a perfect balance between aggression and comfort. Flat Mount disc brake fitment and 12mm Thru-axle allow a modern bike build. Hidden mudguard mounts allow all-year-round use. Finished in a selection of artisan-style paint schemes.

RRP: Framesets from £1,300

Weblink: https://www.ison-distribution. com/english/product.php?part= FMAYZZ55G

Colnago – V3 Disc Complete Carbon Road Bike Ultegra White/Blue

Distributor: Windwave

The V3 is the perfect gateway to becoming a Colnago bike owner. It blends technical solutions that aim at lightness with aerodynamic details, and features quality carbon and fittings designed to offer an excellent level of performance at a fraction of the budget for a V3RS. The V3 is a perfectly balanced bike from every point of view.

RRP: £3,799.95

Weblink: https://shop.windwave.co.uk/bikes/road-bikes/colnago-v3-disc-complete-carbon-road-bike-ultegra-whiteblue-mkwh__10602

KinesisUK – R2 Road Bike

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

KinesisUK used their years of aluminium frame experience in perfecting the ride quality of the R2. Its lightweight double-butted 6061 Alloy tube blend delivers a light and responsive ride feel, yet oozes comfort as combined with the custom full UD carbon fork. 34mm tyre clearance gives the option to get adventurous or run full guards with 30mm tyres. Tiagra 2x 10 drivetrain, Alex rims and Continental tyres complete the package whilst ‘Rider fit Design’ across four sizes makes it simple to match rider and bike. Looking stealthy in black and gold, its character really pops out when the sunshine hits.

RRP: £1,680

Weblink: https://www.upgradebikes.co. uk/Catalogue/Bikes/Kinesis/R2– Bike

Forme – Calver SL

Distributor: Moore Large

If you’re looking for a 4-season, do-it-all road bike, then the Calver SL delivers everything you need. Using the latest Forme Alloy 6069 Triple Butted Calver frameset in a build featuring Sram Rival eTap wireless shifting and Mavic Allroad Wheelset, the Calver offers incredible value in such a high specification bike. Originally designed to be a rocket race machine for cyclo-cross and criteriums, the Calver has now become a perfect choice for all-day adventures.

RRP: £2,099.99

Weblink: https://formebikes.co.uk/ bikes/by-style/road/ cyclocross-4-season/calver-sl

Alpina – Valparola Road Helmet Matte White

Distributor: Moore Large

The light racing bike helmet proves to be a winner with its low weight and excellent ventilation. The Valparola’s special feature: it consists of a three-piece shell system that provides the highest degree of stability to every part of the helmet. Featuring:

Optimal shock absorption due to the Hi-EPS material made of microscopic air chambers

Optimally adaptable to the head shape and height adjustable

Optimal climate control through strategically arranged ventilation openings

Individual helmet fit thanks to an inclinable adjustment system at the back of the head

Low weight thanks to Inmold manufacturing, in which the upper shell is thermally bonded to the Hi-EPS

RRP: £85

Weblink: https://www.moorelarge.co.uk/ alpina-valparola-road-helmet- matte-white.html

Cushion Aid – Saddle Donut Pro

Distributor: Cushion Aid

Cushion-Aid is a new brand of sports performance technology for serious and competitive road cyclist and triathlon athletes. Whether optimizing performance during the pedal cycle or maintaining optimal aero position for extended periods of lime, Cushion-Aid technology is designed for the athlete’s relentless pursue of ever-increasing performance. Cushion-Aid has incorporated its proprietary Power-Lock Technology into its range of products. Cushion-Aid’s Power-Lock Technology is design to couple the design characteristics of your favorite saddle to the unique anatomy of your pelvis to eliminate micro-sliding during the pedal motion and provide a more comfortable contact with the saddle.

RRP: £30

Weblink: https://cushion–aid. com/

Pirelli – P Zero Race 4S

Distributor: Extra UK

The P Zero Race 4S provides consistent grip performances in any kind of weather, including wet and cold days and provides the racing feeling that makes the P Zero Race range the favourite choice of professional cyclists. A new tread design with special deep sipes are paired with a thicker tread pattern resulting in improved grip in cold weather, more mileage and better puncture protection.

RRP: £64.99

Weblink: Pirelli P ZERO Race 4S (extrauk.co.uk)

Vittoria – Corsa N.EXT

Distributor: Madison

The first ever Corsa with a nylon casing, the Corsa N.EXT is a racing-inspired performance tyre with ultimate durability. Starting with their supple yet durable 100 TPI nylon casing, Vittoria added a proprietary mix of two different Graphene compounds plus Silica to make a tyre that can compete with the best while also giving you peace of mind when it comes to puncture protection.

RRP: £54.99 (clincher) £64.99 (TLR)

Weblink: www.madisonb2b.co.uk

Ortlieb – Fuel-Pack

Distributor: Lyon Cycle

The new Ortlieb Fuel-Pack is a compact top tube bag that features a self-closing magnetic lid, multiple attachment options, and a waterproof design. Produced sustainably in Germany, the Ortlieb Fuel-Pack is PVC-free and weighs 160 grams.

RRP: £57.50

Hornit – Trace

Distributor: Hornit.com

The Trace is a rear bike light that goes the extra mile. It has 4 light modes for day and night riding and 300° visibility and a USB rechargeable 200mAh battery will last for 12-72 hours.

RRP: £11.99

Weblink: https://hornit.com/products/trace

Knog – Scout Bike Alarm and Finder

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Knog, the boldly inventive designer of bike accessories and outdoor lighting products, is redefining the meaning of bike security. Using the latest in technology, Knog invites you to meet the all-new Scout. Both a super loud bike alarm and a highly accurate finder using Apple’s ‘Find My’ technology, Scout allows riders to rest assured that their bike is secured and protected like never before.

RRP: £49.99

Weblink: https://www.silverfish-uk.com/products/KNOG12998_Knog-Scout-Bike-Alarm-amp-Finder