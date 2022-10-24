Maap launches third drop of urban-focused Transit apparel line

Share Facebook

Maap has launched the third drop of the urban-focused Transit apparel line, with several new products added to the collection.

The cycling apparel brand has introduced five new brand-first items that it said underline the collection’s commitment to the intersection between on and off-bike moments.

Oliver Cousins, MAAP co-founder and CEO, said: “We think great city-riding gear should be effortlessly wearable in a multitude of situations. Whatever life throws at you throughout any given day.

“That’s what we’ve always tried to do with Transit – and this latest drop is just an extension of that aim.”

One of the key new items is the Transit Packable Puffer, a down jacket with on-the-go stowability, as well as a finely honed balance of warmth and weight. The Packable Puffer is primarily warm but also treated with a water-repellent external coating.

The new Transit Bra joins women’s MTA Leggings and Shorts as a first for the collection. Anatomically designed to instill confidence and comfort with quick-dry moisture control properties and 4-way stretch premium Italian fabrics.

The Thermal Pro Fleece Jacket’s streetwear aesthetic belies its performance properties. Maap said it’ll keep the rider warm “whether on the bike in the frosty early morning, contending with their colleagues’ obsession with cranking the AC, or staying for ‘one last round’ for post-work drinks”.

The fourth addition to the Transit collection is the Ride Short, a pair of cycling shorts without bib straps. All the comfort of the 3D thermo-moulded medium-density chamois, but without the straps. Suitable for matching with the second iteration of MTA Motion Shorts and Pants available in new seasonal colours.

Cousins added: “With so many new additions, we’re pleased to extend the offering of this latest drop. There’s a reason the MTA collection has been a continuing success for us, and we’re excited to see where it takes riders next.”