C+A Global acquires Saris at bankruptcy auction

Manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products C+A Global has acquired Saris at a bankruptcy auction.

Saris manufactures bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks, as well as public bike systems and infrastructure. By leveraging its manufacturing and sales background, C+A Global plans to ‘breathe new life’ into the Wisconsin-based brand, starting with updating product lines.

Headquartered in Edison, NJ, C+A Global has experience purchasing and redeveloping manufacturing companies. It operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team, and the depth of its inventory is ‘constantly expanding’, as is its presence in the consumer products marketplace.

Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global, said: “We are thrilled to add Saris to our always-expanding portfolio of brands. C+A Global is perfectly positioned to build on this brand based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want. Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we’re looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible.”

In addition to acquisitions, C+A Global focuses on the design, manufacturing, and sale of a wide variety of consumer products. It has developed product lines featuring brands like Kodak photo printers, Ivation dehumidifiers, Lyxpro audio equipment, Sunny & Fun outdoor toys, ArfPets products, and more. This has given C+A Global a significant presence on direct-to-consumer third-party sales platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and Chewy. By purchasing Saris, C+A Global said it enters another established category with a loyal customer base.

Saris will continue to bring bike accessories to consumers and communities throughout the world through its retailers, specialty bike dealers, third-party e-commerce platforms, and its own website, www.saris.com.

Saris is distributed in the UK Raleigh in a deal that was confirmed in 2018.