Brompton Bike Hire sees enormous surge in use in 2022

Micromobility provider Brompton Bike Hire has revealed an huge boost in usage during 2022.

The Brompton-owned hire company has tried to improve its service over the past year, introducing new docking stations across the country and streamlining the rental process.

Brompton Bike Hire, voted Micromobility Brand of the Year in the 2022 BikeBiz Awards, said it saw a 232% increase in new joiners and a 119% increase in bike hires compared with 2021.

A total of nine new docks have been installed in this financial year, with six more on the the way April 2023.

Julian Scriven, managing director at Brompton Bike Hire said: ‘’Everyone at Brompton Bike Hire is delighted with the number of people using our bikes this year. We want to see more people cycling, and our mission is to make that as easy and convenient as possible.

‘’We can’t wait to continue expanding our offer across the UK in 2023, and making renting a Brompton an even better experience.’’

Brompton Bike Hire also saw a 52% increase in app downloads and a 112% surge in registration completions.

The brand put much of this growth down to the introduction of a new streamlined hiring process in July.

Previously, customers would choose from two membership options – frequent or leisure.

This structure was removed in favour of a flat £5 a day charge, with no joining fee.

Brompton Bike Hire said further expansion and upgrades are in the pipeline for 2023.

The brand was set up in 2011 and now has over 80 docks UK-wide, making it the UK’s largest network of hire bikes.

Brompton Bike Hire is the sister company of Brompton Bicycle and uses the folding bike design in all docks.

Customers can either hire Brompton bikes from docking stations at key locations, including train stations, or can opt for a longer-term rental option, with bikes delivered and picked up from their door.