Eskuta’s unique e-bike now available through Halfords Cycle2Work scheme 

British e-bike manufacturer Eskuta has announced its unique SX-250 model is now available through the Halfords group’s Cycle2Work scheme.

The Cycle2Work salary sacrifice scheme, run by Halfords for Business, is a Cycle to Work benefit service that allow consumers to spread the cost of a bike and accessories from Halfords, Tredz, or independent bike retailers.

Eskuta, based in Nuneaton, offers a different take on the conventional e-bike with its SX-250, which is a moped-inspired design packaged with a road legal e-bike motor.

Chris Oakley, head of commercial and business development for Halfords, said: “We’re excited to offer the Eskuta SX-250 e-bike through Cycle2work. When launching a cycle to work scheme, choice is important to both the employer and employee.

“Through Halfords, Tredz and hundreds of independent Bike Shops, Cycle2work caters for riders at all levels. Adding the unique Eskuta SX-250 e-bike into the mix builds on our commitment to offer something for everyone.”

The SX-250, which retails for £1,795, features a 250w brushless motor and a max speed of 15.5mph, falling under the e-bike vehicle category, making it road legal without need for a licence or insurance.

Other features include, rear view mirrors, indicators, motorcycle grade adjustable suspension, a motorcycle grade braking system, handlebar controls, LED lighting, alarm, immobiliser, keyless-go and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Managing director of Eskuta, Ian O’Connor, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our SX-250 is now being included in the Halford’s Cycle2Work scheme. Halfords is a well-established and trusted voice within the cycling industry and so we are delighted to be part of that.

“The way we travel, and commute is changing, and electric micromobility is becoming an increasingly popular solution for many, not only do these forms of transport reduce carbon emissions but they also help to alleviate congestion in our towns and cities and cut commuting times.”