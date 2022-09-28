Bosch unveils new lighter and more powerful e-MTB system 

Share Facebook

Bosch has released its newest e-MTB system, with lighter weight and a power increase.

The Bosch Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition is the latest addition to the company’s e-bike motor set-ups, offering direct support up to 400% of the rider’s power.

Designed for top-end, race-focussed e-MTBs, the new system comes with a 2.75kg drive unit, making it the lightest in the Bosch portfolio.

Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch E-bike Systems, said: “As a passionate e-MTB rider myself, I know the pain, effort and excitement of the trail very well. This is why I am particularly proud that our technology enables athletes to compete even more successfully. The e-MTB sector is becoming more and more professional worldwide, and we actively support this development.”

With its increased power, the Performance Line CX Race will get riders up to the cut-off of 25km/h faster. With 85 Nm of torque, the Performance Line CX Race Limited Edition offers maximum power for acceleration.

The system was developed with the help of pro riders like Joris Ryf, Swiss e-MTB pro, who said: “For us pros, it was a real enrichment to be involved in the development of a product for our competitions.

“The most important thing for me was a drive unit that would get me up to top speed faster and keep me at top speed for longer – and we succeeded.”



The System Controller is integrated into the top tube, giving extra protection from shocks and impacts. The Mini Remote, which, thanks to Bluetooth connection to the System Controller, can be flexibly mounted on the handlebar to complement the purist control unit. For even easier handling, the button placement helps the rider to keep their hands on the handlebar at all times and easily activate the smart Push Assist. Overall, these components enable riders to progress faster on steep climbs while the integrated Hill Hold function prevents unintentional roll-back. The PowerTube 625 battery is the perfect fit for demanding races and rides.