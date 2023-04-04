Altura launches new collection with focus on continuity and sustainability

British brand Altura has unveiled its spring/summer range of cycling apparel and luggage.

The brand is hoping to offer retailers a comprehensive selection, covering multiple disciplines and end users, with a focus on range continuity and enhanced sustainability using recycled materials, up 10% from last season.

To coincide with the recent brand refresh and the new colours and designs for spring/summer, Altura has reimagined how the brand will be presented within the retail space.

Combining a clean aesthetic, inspired by nature, Altura’s new point of sale positions and reflects both brand and product to the consumer.

Inspired by the flowers associated with spring/summer, Altura’s design team has incorporated a new fern graphic, featured on multiple jerseys across MTB, road, and kids’ ranges.

Stuart Grieves, Altura brand manager, said: “After months of range planning and launch preparation, I’m excited to see the latest spring/summer range make its way into the world.

“The product line has become consistently stronger every season, and this release is no exception.

“Complimenting Altura’s core offerings with fresh designs, expanding the amount of recycled fabric, and enhancing products based on customer feedback, has been a key focus for the design team.”

As part of Altura’s renewed focus towards innovative mountain bike apparel, the new Kielder lightweight MTB trail short, Kielder long and short sleeve jerseys (manufactured from 100% recycled polyester), and the Ridge performance long sleeve jersey are designed for all conditions.

For riders who prefer tarmac to dirt, the new men’s and women’s Endurance and Icon Plus short sleeve jerseys, and Airstream shorts balance comfort and affordability.

From road to gravel, the new men’s Kielder Progel Plus trail undershort is engineered for long days in the saddle.

For the riders of tomorrow, customer feedback was implemented into the new Kid’s Spark trail pant and Spark Pro trail glove to provide durability and performance, whilst building on an aesthetic that appeals to the younger riders.

Altura has also continued to innovate in the bike carry space, where much of its 25-year heritage resides, with a host of new bags for both pannier and bike-mounted options.

The five-part bikepacking-ready Vortex Range offers riders a multitude of options to create a setup that reflects their needs.

Altura’s Arran 36 and 18 bags have been a stalwart in the range for years and feature a new look for 2023 to complement the aesthetically minded urban cyclist.

Altura’s spring/summer range and POS are available to order now.

For more information, dealers are advised to contact their ZyroFisher account manager.