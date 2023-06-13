Ace Bicycles Monmouth to rebrand as Pedal Syndicate

Share Facebook

Ace Bicycles in Monmouth is preparing to rebrand as Pedal Syndicate from Friday, June 16.

The store on Rockfield Road was founded just under three years ago as a collaboration between Gareth Sheppard and Ian Officer from Pedalabikeaway and Toby Pantling from Ace Bicycles in Guildford.

A combination of a change in personal circumstances and a new venture on his doorstep in Surrey, means Pantling will be stepping away from the Monmouth store to refocus his priorities.

Step forward Pedal Syndicate. The connection with Pedalabikeaway is clear, the Syndicate indicates that the shop has its own identity as part of the larger company, and the brand’s tree with the internal arrow pointing the way to the riding in the forest

The retail experience will remain the same with nothing changing in store.

For any businesses that deal with Pedal Syndicate, the company’s VAT number, bank account details and company registration number will all be staying the same.

From Friday, June 16, however, all invoices will need to be addressed to Pedal Syndicate, Unit 3 Rockfield Road, Monmouth, NP25 5AU.

E-mail addresses are also being updated with the below changes being made.

office@pedalsyndicate.co.uk

shop@pedalsyndicate.co.uk

workshop@pedalsydicate.co.uk

Gareth.Sheppard@pedalsyndicate.co.uk

Pedalabikeaway has been located at the heart of the Forest of Dean for more than 30 years.

Founded in the late 1980’s by Fred and Hilary Carpenter, bikes were initially hybrids designed for the family-friendly trails.

Over time, the downhill trails became a permitted feature of the cycle trails at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, and more graded cycle trails were built including the award-winning Verderers blue trail.

Sheppard took over the business in 2011 and was joined shortly afterwards by Officer, together building Pedalbikeaway as it is today.