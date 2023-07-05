World Bicycle Relief issues final call for volunteers to support fundraising at UCI Cycling World Championships

Share Facebook

World Bicycle Relief has issued its final call for volunteers to support the charity at the UCI Cycling World Championships in Scotland.

Volunteers will be supporting stands inside the official fan zones at George Square and Glasgow Green, from Saturday August 5, to Sunday, August 13.

The charity will be sharing exclusive merchandise (with suggested donations), operating fun activations and challenges, participating in a range of events from ride outs to parties, and working to fundraise as much as possible to support the mission of one million bikes by 2025.

Organisers will be reviewing all volunteer’s availability and proposing a personalised shift plan before the event.

There is also an online volunteer forum scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, at 12.45pm.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, July 7, and anyone interested can read more online.

At the moment the charity is prioritising local and on the ground volunteers.

Anyone unable to join locally can also support World Bicycle Relief by donating, fundraising and keeping an eye out for competitions launching soon.

World Bicycle Relief has the goal of mobilising people through its tagline “The Power of Bicycles” and combines non-profit programs with social enterprise sales to meet the need for reliable transportation in low-income regions.

By combining product development with community-led programming and social enterprise, students, community service providers, farmers and entrepreneurs can improve their access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities with a purpose-designed Buffalo Bicycle supported by an ecosystem of sustainable mobility.

The charity’s long-term vision is to inspire all sectors to address the transportation needs for nearly 1 billion who need to get to school, work or healthcare. We will work with companies, governments, collaborators and competitors to scale the availability of quality bicycles, especially for women and girls.

To date, more than 700,000 bikes have been delivered with the goal of reaching one million by 2025. As part of reaching that target, the charity is working with the UCI to create awareness around the project.