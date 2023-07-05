ProjektRide to distribute Vecnum Freeqence suspension stems

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Edinburgh-based bike shop ProjektRide has announced a distribution partnership with Vecnum Freeqence suspension stems.

The store took on the German brand’s Freeqence suspension stems as part of their product lineup in the shop back in the summer of 2022.

Success of the sales in-store and online has now landed them a deal to become the brand’s UK distributor.

Andrew Graham, ProjektRide’s founder, said: “After having broken my wrist three times from cycling crashes, I am delighted to find a suspension stem that doesn’t move the angle of the bars, looks amazing, and keeps the weight down.

“We have received fantastic feedback from our customers who purchased the stems. I would say it’s a great addition to any bike.”

Designed for gravel, road, touring bikes, suspensionless e-bikes, the suspension stem absorbs up to 75% of all vibrations and impacts and therefore reduces rider fatigue.

This also results in riding more comfortably, faster and safer on paved roads, cobblestones, gravel roads, singletrails and technical terrain. The significant relief to wrists may also avoid tingling and numb hands.

ProjektRide has found that the Vecnum Freeqence stems have not only been selling to customers for traditional gravel/touring bikes, they have also been very popular with people looking for more comfort out of their daily hybrid bikes.

Read more: Department for Infrastructure reverses funding cut to Active School Travel programme

Freeqence is mounted like a standard a-head stem and upgrading can be done in a few minutes. Thanks to the open face 4-screw clamping, nothing needs to be dismounted from the handlebars.

The Vecnum Freeqence suspension stems are available in three lengths – 90mm, 105mm, 120mm.

These lengths cover 1⅛ inch forks and all handlebar types with 31.8 mm diameter, including carbon handlebars.

Any retailers interested in stocking the product can contact Andy Graham via email at edinburgh@projektride.co.uk or call ProjektRide on 0131 374 5324