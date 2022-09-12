Upgrade to distribute Black Mamba workshop gloves to cycle trade

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Upgrade has been appointed the distributor to the UK bike trade for Black Mamba nitrile workshop

gloves.

The industrial strength gloves have an industrial track record for out-performing and out-lasting regular disposable gloves, said Upgrade, offering bike mechanics greater protection and value.

The distributor said it has been ‘highly impressed’ with the performance and protection since switching over to Black Mamba gloves in its own service workshop, where all Tektro and X-Fusion servicing takes place. Benefits include:

Industrial strength: Made from patented Nitrex polymer, Black Mamba gloves boast three times the chemical and puncture resistance of a comparable thickness latex or vinyl gloves.

Tear Resistant: Tough palm and finger protection, ideal for heavy-duty work and where sharp edges are likely, e.g. drivetrain components.

Tactile Grip: Textured Grip Rite finish for superior sensitivity, secure handling and excellent dexterity with precise contact feel.

Powder-free: Easy to put on, more comfortable to wear with no residue on hands.

Ambidextrous design: Fits left or right hand.

Alan Matthews, managing director for UK importers of Black Mamba gloves, said: “Upgrade Bikes are an ideal partner for us in the bike trade. They are an award-winning distributor with high-quality component and tool brands that align well with Black Mamba gloves.

“Upgrade’s active customer base will access workshop mechanics across the UK and trade customers now can conveniently add Black Mamba gloves to their regular Upgrade orders. We are excited to be working with a great partner to supply the cycling sector.”

A box of 100 gloves is SRP £30. Sizes M / L / XL. (S and XXL available on request).

Read more: Gusset Components announces new Matt Jones Signature products and S2 FR saddle

For a limited period, dealers can request a free sample pack containing one pair of both medium and large gloves. Dealer pricing and stock availability are available on B2B access and from your sales reps or customer care team at Upgrade’s main office.

For orders and more information, visit: https://www.upgradebikes.co.uk/Catalogue/Black-Mamba/Black-Mamba-Range