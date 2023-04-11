Tredz to stock full range of Santa Cruz mountain, gravel and road bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Tredz Bikes, part of Performance Cycling Limited, has announced that they are now stocking Santa Cruz bicycles.

The partnership will see Tredz offer Santa Cruz’s full range of high-performance mountain bikes, gravel bikes, and road bikes.

Remo, head buyer at Tredz, said: “Adding Santa Cruz to our portfolio is a significant milestone for Tredz.

“We are excited to offer our customers a world-renowned brand known for their exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. Our partnership with Santa Cruz reflects our commitment to providing cyclists with the best products and services in the industry.”

Santa Cruz has built a reputation for creating some of the most technologically advanced bicycles on the market. Each bike is designed and built to exacting standards, with a focus on performance, durability, and user experience.

Tredz has been serving cyclists in the UK since the 1980’s and has grown into one of the country’s largest cycling retailers.

The addition of Santa Cruz to Tredz’s product line up has been described by the company as “a significant step in the company’s ongoing commitment to providing cyclists with the best products and services available”.

Read more: Cube adds new Acid Pack Pro bags to bikepacking range

Tredz now has more than 50 brands in its portfolio of bikes with Santa Cruz the latest adding to the likes of Scott, Brompton, Orro Specialized, Boardman, Giant and Cannondale.

In 2016, the joint business of Tredz and Wheelies of Wales was acquired by Halfords.

Founded and owned by brothers Keith and Michael Jones the bike shop and insurance replacement business cost Halfords an initial amount of £18.4m.

Wheelies began as a bicycle shop in Swansea in the 1980s. The business expanded into mail order and insurance replacement during the 1990s. Tredz was launched as a separate e-commerce operation in 2005, with its own bricks and mortar presence added in Cardiff and Swansea two years later.