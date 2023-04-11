Cube adds new Acid Pack Pro bags to bikepacking range

Share Facebook

Cube has unveiled new products to its in-house Acid Pack Pro bikepacking range.

The Pack Pro collection offers plenty of choices and consists of a frame bag, handlebar bag and saddle bag, each available in different sizes.

The Acid Saddle Bag Pack Pro (11 and 15 litres) and Handlebar Bag Pack Pro (9 and 15 litres) have innovative design that makes them easy to use.

They consist of two parts: a practical harness that you can leave on your bike and a drybag that you can secure in the harness with quick-release fasteners.

The drybag is waterproof and thanks to an integrated valve, the contents of the bag can be compressed even further.

The Acid Frame Bag Pack Pro features zipped side pockets ideal for storing small items.

The brand has paid equal attention to the design of the interior: multiple compartments are made for organising tools, spare parts and more, while the colour-contrasting material makes it easy to find everything.

The Frame Bag Pack Pro is available in three different sizes: two, three and four litres.

All three bags are equipped with the Molle system, with which the bags can be firmly attached to the saddle, handlebar or frame.

In addition, the bags are equipped with reflective details for good visibility on the road. Mounting points for a

front and rear light have also been included.

Acid Handlebar Bag Pack Pro

Colours: black and green

Volume: 9 and 15 litres

Size (LxWxH): 28-40 x 16 x 16 cm / 35-58 x 16 x 16 cm

Material: TPU

Weight: 600/640 gr

Price(€): 109.95/129.95

Acid Saddle Bag Pack Pro

Colours: black and green

Volume: 11 and 15 litres

Size (LxWxH): 40 x 15 x 15 cm / 45 x 15 x 15 cm

Material: TPU

Weight: 540/580 gr

Price (€): 129.95/139.95

Acid Frame Bag Pack Pro