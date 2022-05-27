Top five jobs of the week – 27th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Digital Marketing Executive – WorkWith Studios

WorkWith Studios is looking for a Digital Marketing Executive to work across its key clients in the mountain biking/cycling and outdoor industry alongside supporting the digital growth of the WorkWith Studios brand. This role is 100% remote, working alongside the Managing Director. Building your experience to date and your love of the outdoors you will be working with our global clients to develop and implement effective social media and digital marketing activations. Working in partnership with the design team you will help shape content alongside managing our clients ambassadors and athlete programme.

Bicycle Mechanic – R-evolution

This is an additional role due to growth of R-evolution across the Humber region. We are a developing and expanding charity that supports people from all backgrounds with purposeful activity in line with skills gaps. R-evolution provides training and experience in a workshop environment, life coaching, cycle maintenance training and horticulture training. The overall purpose of this role is to provide expert cycle mechanic skills to check and repair bikes across the Humber. Ensuring cycles are repaired to a safe standard. This is a customer facing role including retail, events, and demonstrations.

Full time Cycle Mechanic/Apprentice – Cycle World

Reporting to the Store Manager, this role is part of a close knit team dedicated to excellent customer service. You will either be a qualified cycle mechanic or seeking to build your career through joining us as an apprentice and qualifying through training with Cytech. The job will not only involve repairing and maintaining a full range of bikes, including electric, but also direct customer contact in helping with the sales of new bikes and accessories. Working as part of a busy team we will be able to provide support and training where required.

Area Sales Manager – Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Due to our continued growth and expansion, we are looking to add a professional Area Sales Manager for the South East England area to maintain and develop further an established customer-base, selling our large portfolio of products of over 40 brands / 5,000 SKU’s. The role will include visiting shops on a regular basis. We are looking for a results-driven, enthusiastic and ambitious person to build and maintain relationships with cycle shops. Experience in this field is essential. The job includes a company car, a mobile phone, a tablet, a standard basic wage plus commission based on performance. We offer vast experience in the trade, and can offer the best support for the candidate to fulfil the role required.

Head of Marketing and Content – Upgrade Bikes

We are offering a fantastic opportunity for a new position that will take the lead role in all aspects of marketing, drawing on and working closely with existing individuals in marketing, creative and web development. We seek a talented and motivated individual who is looking for a long-term career role in the bike industry. Your role will be creating an overview of the company’s primary marketing needs and bring together the talent and skills already in the company. You will devise a fresh and comprehensive marketing plan that will pay attention to a sales goals per brand, leading the direction of the team’s activity to positively influence sales growth. You will be a team leader working closely with five others to acknowledge, challenge and champion their own roles in the marketing mix you steer.