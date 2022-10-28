Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 28th October

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales Assistant – Specialized Concept Store / Certini Bicycle Co

We are looking for Retail Sales Assistants who are passionate about excellent customer service and our products. You will have a keen interest in the cycling world and will be someone that enjoys working with the public and can work as part of a team to promote the best customer experience possible.

Brand Manager – Pinarello

The role will be responsible for the development and maintenance of the retailer network in the territory. You will partner with their business to provide support and guidance in forecasting, product development and professionalism of the retailer for the Pinarello brand.

Manager, Service Centre – Fox Factory UK Limited

Responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing the day-to-day operation of the Service Department, which supports all Fox suspensions including bicycle and powered vehicle. Leading a team of Suspension Technicians and Technical Customer Service Representatives, the Manager, Service Centre will ensure the team delivers best in class services and experiences to our customers.

Sales Manager North Germany – ASSOS

We are looking for you as a sales professional for Northern Germany. In your position, you will recognize markets, look after and expand our dealer network and thus ensure that our ASSOS dealers have the right products, knowledge and information so that we can further expand our market share in northern Germany.

Wir suchen Dich als Vertriebsprofifür Nord-Deutschland. In Deiner Position erkennst Du Märkte, betreust und erweiterst unser Händler-Netzwerk und stellst damit sicher, dass unsere ASSOS-Händler über die richtigen Produkte, Kenntnisse und Informationen verfügen, damit wir unseren Marktanteil in Nord-Deutschlandweiter ausbauen können.

Supervisor, Service Centre – Fox Factory UK Limited

Responsible for planning, executing, and overseeing the day-to-day operation of the Service Department, which supports all Fox suspensions including bicycle and powered vehicle. Leading a team of Suspension Technicians and Technical Customer Service Representatives, the Supervisor, Service Centre will ensure the team delivers best in class services and experiences to our customers.