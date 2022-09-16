Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 16th September

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycles Technician / Customer service – Decathlon

As a Bike Mechanic in our workshop you’ll be providing high quality bike maintenance and repair services to help our customers enjoy their bikes for longer. To put it simply, the purpose of your role is to diagnose and repair mechanical and electrical problems whilst ensuring that your customers receive the best experience in the process.

Workshop Technician – Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at the Certini Bicycle Company and Specialized Concept Store in Saltash. The available role is for a permanent, full time or part time Workshop Technician who has a keen eye for detail, good knowledge of product maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service.

Workshop Manager, eBikes – Surge Bikes

Surge Bikes is growing fast and we require a workshop manager to join our awesome team. In 3 years we have quickly established a strong position in the e-bike market with a store and web operation based in Basingstoke, Hampshire, selling all categories of e-bikes. You will work with some of the top brands in the e-bike market including Riese & Muller, Orbea, Gazelle, Merida, Tern and Haibike.

Apprentice Cycle Instructor – Leeds City Council

Exciting opportunity to work and gain a qualification at the same time! Are you someone with a passion for cycling, who wants to help more people get active in Leeds? If so, why not join the Influencing Travel Behaviour team and complete an apprenticeship to become a fully qualified cycle instructor. Upon completion of the apprenticeship, you may have the opportunity to progress to a higher graded role (Project Assistant Grade C1).

Cycle Technician – The Electric Bike Shop

The Electric Bike Shop is looking for both Full Time and Part Time Cycle Technicians in Bristol to join us. You will be responsible for the build, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty and servicing of electric bikes and also repairs and servicing of non-powered bikes.