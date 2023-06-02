The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 2nd June

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Retail Team Member – Beeline Bicycles

Beeline Bicycles is a long-established hub of Oxford Cycling, from serving the local cycling community to sponsoring a World Champion. The shop floor is just over 2000 square feet, and we have some fab bikes to sell.

We are looking for someone to work on the shop floor as part of our friendly and close-knit team in our busy Oxford shop. Assisting customers with bike and accessory purchases, helping customers with their enquiries and spend a lot of time booking in repairs into our busy workshop.

Key duties include assisting customers with bike and accessory purchases, assessing and booking in customer repairs, till Transactions, dealing with cash, credit and cycle to work schemes.

The ideal candidate will be friendly, customer focused with a positive attitude, get on well with people and work well as part of a team. Experience is preferred, but not essential, enthusiasm for bikes and cycling is essential.

Temp Bike Mechanic – Whyte Bikes

We are seeking a skilled and reliable bike mechanic to join our workshop team full time for the summer (until approx. early September). We are ideally looking for someone who is confident working on eBikes but above all someone who will maintain Whyte’s high technical standards.

The primary purpose of the role is to finalise the building of new bikes prior to dispatch. There will also be some holiday cover required in the workshop, for warranty and repair.

Again, in a perfect world, we are looking for someone who is minimum Cytech 2 qualified, but we will consider experience as a substitute for qualification. We do however need someone who is available immediately. The role is based at our St Leonards head office (close to Hastings).

Mechanic – Beeline Bicycles

Beeline Bicycles is a long-established hub of Oxford Cycling, from serving the local cycling community to sponsoring a World Champion. We have a busy workshop which is a key facet of the business and we require a talented mechanic to join our great team.

Key duties for the role include completing the day’s repairs, liaising with customers over any issues or delays regarding their repair, keeping key workshop stock and spares items stocked, using the Workshop & Epos System to update and sign off repair tickets and contact customers.

Experience as bike mechanic is required with Cytech Level 1 or 2 qualification. Must be skilled, diligent and thorough, hard working and capable of working under pressure, time management skills to ensure all repairs are completed. You must have the ability to stand and work at a workstand for up to eight hours a day, and an enthusiasm for bicycles and riding is preferred.

Sales Person/Manager – BW Cycling

BW Cycling is one of the leading independent Cycle stores in the South West which has a number of services within it including, bike fitting, fitness testing, personal training, physiotherapy and massage. It sells some of the worlds best quality brands, Santa Cruz, Yeti, Scott, Whyte, Pinarello, Colnago, Enigma, BMC, Argon, Cervelo and more.

We are looking for someone who is customer focused, has attention to detail, good at solving problems, works well under pressure, able to provide quality back up for the rest of the team, a team player who wants to be part of a growing business, and the ability to learn new product.

Bike Mechanic – BikeTyke

Biketyke has more 5* ratings than any independent bike shop in the area, so when we decide to recruit a mechanic, we look for someone who can help us maintain our 5* standards.

It just so happens that we have a vacancy for a workshop wizard but our clients have certain expectations so applicants will have to be of the highest calibre. Wage will be based on experience so the candidate who meets our requirements can expect to be amply rewarded. Expect to work 28 hours on a flexitime basis but bear in mind that we are customer orientated and may ask you to increase your hours in periods of high demand.