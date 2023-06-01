The hottest new products in the bike trade in May

Classified enters mountain bike market with Powershift Boost hub

Belgian drivetrain technology company Classified Cycling has announced the launch of a mountain bike-specific Powershift hub system.

The new mountain bike product, the Powershift Boost hub, together with Classified’s new 11-40t 12 speed cassette, has a gear range of 530%, the largest of any drivetrain system on the market.

Entry into the mountain bike space allows Classified to introduce another new piece of technology in the Ringshifter: a light wireless shifter that controls the two speed Powershift hub, offering increased feedback and fitting into the existing cockpit.

Thanks to the two speed Powershift hub, Classified can offer a higher gearing range with smaller steps in between each gear to maintain optimum cadence, whilst also offering the ability to Powershift; a 150 millisecond gear jump in either direction.

The Ringshifter can perform 10,000 shifts before needing to be easily recharged with the provided magnetic USB cable.

Featuring a magnetic spring back mechanism, the Ringshifter delivers durability and a smooth, responsive feel.

The functionalities of the Ringshifter can be customised to meet the individual needs of every rider.

The Powershift hub will be available to buy with Classified’s new M25/30 hookless carbon wheelset.

With an internal rim width of 30mm, combined with a 25mm high rim profile, the M25/30s have been developed to deal with every kind of off-road terrain.

The dedicated hub shell design can be purchased in 28 hole straight pull and 32 hole J-bend spoke options, allowing customers to combine the proprietary hub with any of the Classified wheel partners, or to build their own wheels as they see fit.

RRP and availability:

The Powershift boost hub will be available to purchase through Classified’s worldwide network of dealers and distributors from May 23, 2023.

In the UK and Ireland, Classified is exclusively distributed by Windwave.

The Powershift boost hub can be fitted to any mountain bike frame with a 148mm dropout spacing:

Powershift hub set + Classified hookless carbon wheelset €2,699

Powershift hub set with hub shell €1,549

Powershift hub set without hub shell, €1,449



2. SRAM unveils Eagle Transmission as ‘the dream delivered’

SRAM has unveiled its latest product with the new Eagle Transmission.

The innovative product is built around the wheel axle itself and is a fully integrated and interdependent wireless transmission.

It uses no derailleur hanger or adjustment screws and allows the rider to “shift flawlessly under maximum power”.

SRAM is offering the technology in three distinct groupsets, the XX SL Eagle Transmission, XX Eagle Transmission and X0 Eagle Transmission

All three benefit from wireless AXS technology, 10-52 cassettes with optimised gearing, new lighter-weight pod controllers with better ergonomics and a flat-top chain to improve shifting performance.

There is also new bash guard options for XX and X0 and full e-MTB compatibility for XX and X0

New power meter options are on offer with spider and spindle-based variants.

XX SL Eagle Transmission – From £2,355.00 RRP

Defined by SRAM as “the pinnacle of cross-country cycling performance” it is built to serve the most demanding rider’s needs in the lightest weight configuration.

XX SL Transmission is the evolution of SRAM’s XX Eagle AXS.

The new XX SL Eagle Transmission derailleur is more robust thanks to the hanger-less interface and features familiar technologies like overload clutch and AXS pairing process.

The new XX SL Transmission cassette is a key factor in how the Eagle Transmission offers the brand’s best-ever inboard and outboard shifting performance under load.

Thanks to its full X-SYNC design, the harder the rider pedals, the better it shifts.

In addition to X-SYNC technology and re-imagined gear progression, it is also the lightest Eagle cassette ever.

Still the lightest ISO certified crank on the market, the XX SL Transmission cranks are maximised for title winning stiffness and feature the remarkable new XX SL Eagle Transmission (T-Type) direct mount chainring.

Available with 165/170/175mm crankarm and 34T chainring

XX Eagle Transmission – From £2,195.00 RRP

The XX AXS Transmission groupset has the strength to handle big enduro days with the weight to make it manageable.

For more rugged terrain the XX rings are compatible with removable bashguard(s).

Available with 165/170/175mm crankarm and 32T chainring

X0 Eagle Transmission – From £1,715.00 RRP

The X0 AXS Transmission is the brand’s most robust high-performance transmission.

For more rugged terrain, the X0 rings are compatible with SRAM’s removable bashguard(s).

Available with 165/170/175mm crankarm and 32T chainring.

Limited launch stock will be initially available from ZyroFisher, and retailers should contact their account manager for more information.

Any retailers with a ZyroFisher account can access the product online.

3. British shoe brand Quoc launches its latest range

British premium cycling shoe brand Quoc has released its latest products, including MTB, road, and slide models.

The Lalashan Collection has been inspired by the landscapes of Taiwan’s Lalashn Mountain Range.

With the new range, Quoc has introduced four new models, including the Escape Road and Escape Off-Road shoes, which are an entirely new product line.

The launch also features the Gran Tourer XC, an MTB adaption of the popular Gran Tourer gravel shoes, and the new Lala Slide, a first venture into athleisure for Quoc.

Founded in 2009, Quoc aims to offer premium, high-performance, comfortable footwear.

All these new models will be available from April 12 2023, in sizes EU38-EU47.

Gran Tourer XC – off road adventure show for MTB

Quoc technology Dual Dial closure system for fitted precision

Stiff carbon composite outsole encaged in a TPU tread

Replaceable toe spike for excellent grip

Abrasion-resistant microfibre

Rubber toe cap protection

Three arch inserts for custom-like fit

Weight: 342g (EU43) The Gran Tourer XC is the ultimate, off-road adventure shoe.

MSRP: £240 GBP | $310 USD | €275 EUR

Escape Road – Ultra-distance show for mixed terrain

Quoc technology single dial closure system for micro-adjustable support

Carbon composite outsole balancing stiffness and comfort

Durable, easy-to-clean PU upper

Organically structured ventilation air holes for breathability

Replaceable Heel Pad

Weight: 262g (EU43)

MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR

Escape Off-Road – new-look MTB shoe

Quoc technology Single Dial closure system

Glass fibre/Nylon composite outsole with TPU tread

Spike sockets for optional attachments

Resilient, easy-to-clean PU upper

Reinforced toe cap guard

Weight: 311g (EU43)

MSRP: £150 GBP | $200 USD | €185 EUR

Lala Slide – post-ride slip-on

Anatomically designed footbed

Grippy, anti-slip outdoor tread

Durable, quality microfibre

Extra-thick straps for comfort and support

Textured aeration footbed allowing maximum airflow and breathability

Weight: 150g (EU43)

MSRP: £39 GBP | $50 USD | €45 EUR

4. Garmin launches new mid-range Edge GPS computers, with solar charging

Garmin has released the latest versions of its Edge GPS computers, which now feature solar charging and advanced coaching features.

The new Edge 540 and Edge 840 Series models now include adaptive coaching, which recommends daily workouts to riders, ClimbPro ascent planner, and enhanced positioning accuracy.

Both models also come in solar charging and non-solar charging models, to vary the price points.

Edge 540 Solar and Edge 840 Solar have suggested retail prices of £449.99 and £519.99, respectively. The non-solar Edge 540 has a suggested retail price of £349.99, while the non-solar Edge 840 has a suggested retail price of £449.99. Sensor bundles for each device are also available.

5. Brand: Cane Creek

Product: Electric Wings

Distributor: Extra UK

Description:Introducing Cane Creek Cycling Components Electric Wings – the world’s first 3D-printed titanium e-MTB cranks.

With the Electric Wings, riders can experience the weight-saving benefits of carbon cranks, without the fear of damage from rock strikes. Electric Wings are as light as carbon, yet as durable as heavy aluminium cranks, making them the perfect choice for those looking to maximize their ride time with confidence.

RRP: £1449.99

6. Brand: Pirelli

Product: P Zero Race TLR – Made In Italy

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: Pirelli introduces the next generation of P Zero Race TLR. The new Speedcore carcass helps deliver even better rolling resistance thanks to its unique construction to create a faster, more supple tyre with excellent puncture protection. The P Zero Race TLR is the first tubeless tyre to be manufactured in the modernised and innovative Pirelli plant in Milan-Bollate.

RRP: From £77.99

7. Brand: Pendolare

Product: Cruise Bicycle bag

Distribution: Pendolare

Description: The Cruise convertible bicycle bag was inspired by a vintage binocular bag. This bag is structured and made from performance fabric and Italian full-grain leather. The oversize zipper with double pullers keeps everything secure while riding. Exquisite detailing adds to this luxury bicycle bag which will be sure to get compliments wherever you go.

Full-grain leather and high-quality fabric

2 internal pockets

structured shape

Blue canvas fabric lining

Double YKK zipper pullers with leather tassels

outside cell phone pocket on back

peg and hole closure for bicycle attachment

adjustable removable leather shoulder strap

7″ x 3.75″ x 6″

Option to add a Joey Energy system

RRP: $198 plus $85 to make it a SMART Bag.