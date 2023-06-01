June 2023 edition of BikeBiz magazine is out now – claim your free subscription

The June edition of BikeBiz is now live.

Well, spring didn’t quite offer the basking sunshine we were hoping for (neither literally or figuratively).

After an extremely challenging few months for the bike trade, all the talk earlier this year had been of an optimistic bounce back for the industry, if we were treated to a warm and sunny spring.

Sadly the rains continued to fall and the same challenges remain for the industry.

But already we’re halfway through the year and the riding events are coming thick and fast, hopefully bringing with it a wave of riders in store with a list of wants and needs.

It’s also the time to enjoy our own riding, to serve as a reminder of why we operate in this tricky but inspiring industry in the first place.

The social interactions, the personal achievement, and the joy of the outdoors are all reasons enough to get out on your bike, whatever bike that may be – we’re all consumers at heart after all.

In this month’s edition of BikeBiz, our staff writer Daniel Blackham sets out another quiet crisis in the trade – the nationwide shortage of bike mechanics (p7-8) and ways to tackle it.

We also speak to the head of the major trade event Eurobike (p22-24), which returns to Frankfurt in Germany this month.

Elsewhere in the mag, freelance writer Rebecca Morley explores the latest developments in the e-scooter industry, following the controversial referendum in Paris on banning rental electric scooters (p40-41).

Finally we dive into products currently on offer, from the new releases to helmets and protective clothing (p53-66).

Enjoy and keep riding,

Alex Ballinger,

Editor

Included in this month’s magazine:

Feature

A shortage of skilled workshop staff has been an issue for the cycling industry for many years. Daniel Blackham spoke to those in the know to find out more.

News hub

The latest developments from across the bike trade

Retailers

Daniel Blackham visits Handsling’s headquarters to learn about recent challenges and an exciting future

Rebecca Bland explores one of Yorkshire’s most iconic bike shops, Pennine Cycles

Big interview

BikeBiz speaks to Eurobike head Stefan Reisinger to look back at 2022 and preview this year’s edition.

Distributors

Alex Ballinger catches up with Oneway commercial director Bart Van Den Biggelaar

Events

BikeBiz talks to Si Paton about how the Malverns Classic showcases the best of the MTB lifestyle

Appointments

This month’s movers and shakers throughout the cycle industry

Micromobility

Rebecca Morley explores the impact of the Paris e-scooter referendum

Alex Ballinger shares his thoughts on why the bike trade should embrace emerging modes of transport

British brand Inokim looks at the future of e-scooters

Brands