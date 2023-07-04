The hottest new products in the bike trade in June

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This piece first appeared in the June edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Tern launches its smallest folding bike to date, the BYB P10

Tern has launched the BYB P10, the smallest folding bike the brand has produced.

It achieves its compact size through a patented TriFold frame design incorporating two hinges. It measures only 33 x 80 x 50 cm (13.0″ x 31.5″ x 19.7″).

When folded, the BYB is 30% smaller than typical folding bikes using 20″ wheels, and fits in closets, lockers, or other narrow spaces.

It is designed for mixed-mode commuters who need to take their bike onto trains or buses, or for riders who want to take their bike on their next trip.

Adjustability of the BYB also means the bike fits riders between 147 and 195 cm (4’10” – 6’5”).

The BYB P10 starts at $1,699/€1,599 and prices may vary according to the region.

Production has already started and bikes will begin to arrive in bike shops in Asia and Europe this summer, with other markets following later this year.

2. Cube releases hybrid cargo trike

German bike brand Cube has launched an innovative new product for urban mobility – the Trike Hybrid.

The final result of a concept bike developed with BMW, the cargo trike comes in both family and cargo versions, and features unique Tilting Technology to aid steering.

Cube’s latest product utilises a Bosch pedal-activated motor system that powers both rear wheels, and has a total system weight of 220kg.

The Trike Hybrid’s Tilting Technology means the main frame leans into corners independently of the rear, allowing the bike and cargo to remain safe and stable when cornering. It also minimises the impact of the cargo on the ride quality.

Coming in two versions, Family and Cargo, the Trike Hybrid is based around the same concept, but the Cargo comes with 50kg of load-carrying capacity and a height adjustable cover.

The Trike Family Hybrid in the colours flashwhite and swampgrey will be available soon. The Family version in the colour blue’n’reflex and the Trike Cargo will be available later this year.

Cube is distributed in the UK by Oneway.

RRP: Family €6,499, Cargo €5,999

3. Pinarello returns to MTB market with the Dogma XC

Pinarello is set to re-enter the mountain bike market, with the Dogma XC in development with the Ineos Grenadiers team.

As part of the Italian brand’s renewed focus on MTB, Pinarello began developing the bike in autumn 2022 and underwent a period of testing with Ferrand-Prévot, Pidcock and the Ineos Grenadiers’ technical team.

Further testing will take place throughout 2023 with both riders continuing to be heavily involved in its development.

The Dogma XC will be available commercially in March 2024 and there is a second, front suspension frame also being developed to meet the demands of other World Cup circuits.

With the recruitment of a dedicated internal MTB R&D and kinematics team, development on the Dogma XC began with Pinarello analysing Pidcock’s feedback and data from his two previous years of mountain bike testing and competition.

The study highlighted the requirements Pidcock felt were needed to produce a race bike capable of competing at the highest level and able to withstand the powerful riding styles both he and Ferrand-Prévot deploy.



4. GT launches new Sensor and Sensor ST with lighter frame and improved geometry

GT Bicycles has unveiled an all-new Sensor, with the brand labelling it “the most capable trail bike we’ve ever built”.

The bike features a new lightweight design, refined geometry and matched spec.

With a new, optimised frame design, the Sensor trail bike is lighter than its previous iteration and fine-tuned to fit a wider range of riders.

This is down to a 600g weight reduction via an all-new carbon front triangle, adding a carbon seat stay, and some streamlined design on the rest of the alloy components.

The Sensor comes in S, M, L and XL, across five specifications, all with 29” wheels, with two aluminium and three carbon frames.

The entry-level Sport utilises a Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm fork, Fox DPS Performance rear shock and a SRAM SX drivetrain.

The top of the range Carbon Pro LE comes with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 150mm fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T rear shock and SRAM XO1 drivetrain.

GT has also released a new lightweight carbon Sensor ST, the brand’s all-day adventurer.

The Sensor ST comes in S, M, L and XL with two specifications. Both have 120mm of rear wheel travel, Linkage Tuned Suspension, trail tuned geometry and kinematic, tube in tube cable routing, and integrated frame protection

Sensor UK RRP:

29 Sensor Carbon Pro LE – £ 5,000.00

29 Sensor Carbon Pro – £ 4,200.00

29 Sensor Carbon Elite – £ 3,400.00

29 Sensor Comp – £ 2,500.00

29 Sensor Sport – £ 2,200.00

Sensor ST UK RRP:

Sensor ST Pro – £ 4,000.00

Sensor ST Elite – £ 3,350.00

5. Vello expands range with launch of Bike+ Gears

Vello, the Austrian urban mobility brand has announced a new version of the award winning Bike+, the first e-bike from Vello to feature a mechanical drivetrain.

The result is the brand’s most affordable e-bike to date. The Bike+ Gears starts from £2,699 and weighs 14.4 kg, or 13.4 kg in the titanium version.

The Vello Bike+ range is built around the Zehus platform, a self-contained motor and battery integrated into a hub-based system, with the Bike+ Gears marking the first time a bike using Zehus has featured mechanical gears.

Zehus offers 250w of power, up to 40 Nm of torque and a regenerative braking K.E.R.S technology (Kinetic Energy Recovery System).

By pedalling backwards, the motor switches to regenerative braking, the energy generated being fed back to the battery increasing the 75 km range.

Existing editions of the Bike+ take advantage of the Zehus automatic gearing system, an advanced technology that detects the slope and quality of the road to determine the level of assistance and gearing required.

For versatility and gear range, the 3 speed derailleur can be paired with a Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive. This system doubles 6 (2×3 speed) the effective gear range of the bike with a flick of the heel.

Speed Drive offers a higher gear for those in flatter urban environments while the Mountain Drive offers a low alternative to the standard gearing.

6. Fulcrum launches new Speed 42 and 57 wheels with improved handling

Fulcrum has released new Speed 42 and 57 wheels, with deeper and wider rims than the previous iterations of Speed.

The new disc-brake only wheels replace the previous 40mm and 55mm sizes, with the 42mm wheelset weighing 1,410g, while the 57mm version is said to weigh 1,495g.

The inner rim width has also been increased from 19mm to 23 mm, and the nose of the rim has been widened with a radius of 9.5mm

Fulcrum says the average aerodynamic advantage, measured in the wind tunnel with wind blowing from the front, has been increased by 10% compared to a rim with an inner rim width of 19 mm.

RRP:

Speed 42 (available now) – £1,999.99

Speed 57 (available June 2023) – £1,999.99

7. Brand: Frog Bikes

Product: Frog 67 kids’ hybrid bike

Distributor: Independent bike shops

Description: The new Frog 67 kids’ hybrid bike, replacing the Frog 69, is set to conquer the streets from June 1, 2023. It boasts improved features and ensures an extended lifespan for owners. Weighing in lighter than its predecessor, this versatile bike ensures effortless handling, granting kids newfound confidence on every ride. With a lower bottom bracket height, the bike promotes a more ergonomic seating position for the child with their feet closer to the ground.

RRP: TBC

8. Brand: Zéfal

Product: Bike Taxi

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Description: This bike tow rope has been designed to make family cycling, especially mountain biking, more fun and enjoyable for everyone. The Bike Taxi is simply installed on the saddle rails of the person towing and is very quick to attach to the stem of the towed bike. Once at the top, the child can easily unhook it. The rope is made of high density polyethylene fibre, which is highly resistant to abrasion, and is self-retracting, without risk.

RRP: €49.95

9. Brand: Milkit

Product: Hassle’off

Distributor: 2pure

Description: Powerbox with more than 20 functions, with integrated tubeless plug-solution

Super lightweight (only 135 g)

Fits on every frame

Flexible interfaces for individual needs

Workshop-level quality tools made of stainless steel

RRP: £89.95

10. Brand: Fizik

Product: Vento Omna

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: With Omna, Fizik set out to create an advanced road shoe with performance that recalls Fizik’s top-tier products, but at a more affordable level. Whether you’re training for your first race or facing epic climbs, this shoe has the right features for your ride. Omna is well ventilated with a PU upper that makes the shoe both lightweight and comfortable. The newly redesigned R5 nylon outsole offers comfort and a moderate level of stiffness for efficient pedalling.

RRP: £169.99

10. Brand: Fizik

Product: Aliante R1, R3, and R5 saddles

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: Introducing the new and improved Aliante R1, R3, and R5 saddles.

Some things never go out of style, like classic colours, minimalist design, and of course, comfort. Enjoy all this and more with the latest additions to Fizik’s performance saddle line-up: Aliante R1, R3, and R5 . For years, endurance cyclists have turned to the iconic Aliante saddles to support their most ambitious outings, and now comfort is making a comeback with a new generation of Aliante.

RRP: £104.99 -179.99

11. Brand: Pirelli

Product: P Zero Race TLR 4S

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: The P Zero Race 4S TLR is Pirelli’s first ever all-season racing tyre with tubeless technology, able to offer the highest levels of grip in all weather conditions, whilst providing additional puncture protection and still maintaining that racing feeling characteristic of the P Zero Race range.

This result has been achieved thanks to SpeedCore tubeless technology, Pirelli’s latest evolution in terms of casing constructions, and the SmartNet Silica which holds the best formulation for wet and chemical grip.

RRP: £77.99 – £79.99