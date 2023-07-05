BikeBiz’s guide to the latest helmets

Share Facebook

Brand: Safety Labs Safety Labs

Product: Vox Enduro Inmold Helmet

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Description: Dirt, gravel, roots, rocks, sand, bike park…whatever you choose to ride, the Vox answers to the demands of off-road riding. Superior impact protection is built into the Vox’s sturdy polycarbonate shell bonded to a shock-absorbing EPS liner; this helmet has been designed exclusively for mountain bikers. A visor prevents sun and rain from spoiling your 20/20, and 11 vents keep your head cool without compromising safety. Protection and comfort come together in the perfect helmet for beginners and pro alike, and every shredder in between.

RRP: £44.99

2. Brand: Lazer

Product: Tempo Kineticore

Distributor: Madison

Description: If you want all the protection that comes with Lazer’s Kineticore anti-rotational impact system but don’t want to spend a fortune on a bike helmet, the Tempo Kineticore is the one for you. Using Lazer’s Turnsys retention system and one-size-fits-all 54-61cm basket, the Tempo is stylish, safe and a great choice for anyone who rides a bike. It also features a rear port for Lazer’s universal LED (sold separately) if you want to add a hi-viz touch.

RRP: £39.99

3. Brand: Hornit

Product: Jurassic Helmet

Distributor: Available from Hornit.com

Description: A helmet is only as good as its fit. Maximum protection demands a snug, well-aligned fit that is comfortable, yet secure. This is why Hornit helmets feature a fully adjustable ring adjuster – rotate right to tighten and left to loosen. Our three-way adjustable chin strap and the strong and secure buckle ensures the helmet always stays in place. Featuring a whole host of fun and colourful designs, explore their site and choose your favourite!

RRP: £34.99

4. Brand: Hedkayse

Product: M24

Distributor: Hedkayse

Description: The Hedkayse M-24 helmet features all of the unique features that Hedkayse are known for: the helmet is one size fits all, is an indestructible ‘helmet for life’, is foldable and compact for urban living and riding, is made in the UK and has eye catching styling.

Constructed using the Hedkayse unique Enkayse liner the helmet is designed and tested to provide unrivalled multi impact protection

RRP: £150

5. Brand: TSG

Product: EVO

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: Featuring our custom low, snug fit, the Evolution helmet is one of the slimmest hardshell designs available. It features a tough skate-style hardshell construction, which securely protects all the useful bits of your noggin. The design curves anatomically around the head for a great fit and tailored wearing comfort. The Evolution helmet is offered in a large range of colours and graphics.

RRP: £54.99

6. Brand: Kask

Product: Elemento

Distributor: VeloBrands

Description: The Elemento is aimed at elite athletes competing in the world’s best road, cross-country, cyclocross, and gravel events, as well as cyclists who are driven by the quest for ultimate performance. Elemento include OCTOFIT+, the new helmet adjustment system that provides greater comfort and stability, and the “Pro” chinstrap, which is the same ultra-lightweight chinstrap used by Ineos Grenadiers.

RRP: £335.00

7. Brand: Limar Helmets

Product: Air Atlas Iridescent Black Helmet

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Description: There is always a new limit to overcome and Limar knows this well. That’s why they embarked on a new adventure to beat the Air Revolutions previous aerodynamic achievements and grant a new record in excellent aerodynamic performance while offering cyclists the highest levels of ventilation, lightness and comfort.

Size: S (52-56), M (54-58), L (57-62). Weight: S (220g), M (235g), L (260g)

RRP: £219.99

8. Brand: Nutcase

Product: Little Nutty with MIPS

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: Nutcase sets the standard when it comes to kid’s helmets. The all-new Little Nutty raises the bar again featuring industry safety leader MIPS in addition to being filled with protective Crumple Zone EPS foam. Now offered in two sizes, the Little Nutty ensures ultimate fit and comfort for kids ages 3 and up. With 15 new designs and 11 contoured air vents, we not only want kiddos to look cool, we want them to remain cool.

RRP: £65

9. Brand: 661

Product: Summit MIPS

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

Description: A tech packed, modern trail helmet featuring MIPS, Contego EPS foam and a Fidlock magnetic buckle. MIPS Technology works to reduce the ‘rotational violence’ transmitted to the rider’s brain during an angular impact, by using an Low Density Liner (LDL) between the EPS foam and liner pads. Contego EPS foam is used for its ability to absorb and dissipate more impact force than a conventional EPS foam, and finally, the Magnetic Fidlock closure system is in place to aid the ease of one handed buckle operation.

RRP: £115

10. Brand: MET

Product: Intercity Mips

Distributor: Raleigh

Description: Urban riders need helmets to protect them wherever they go, from the elements as well as impacts. The MET Intercity MIPS with adjustable visor expands our E-bike range, helping this new generation of cyclists ride free.

RRP: £200

11. Brand: BBB Cycling

Product: Maestro MIPS Cycling Helmet

Distributor: BBB (Windwave stock non-MIPS version for UK)

Description: The Maestro MIPS helmet from BBB provides extra safety with MIPS, for protection from falls at every angle, and optimal ventilation all ride long. Large vents optimise air flow and ventilation, whilst the Maestro’s compact profile makes for an aerodynamic helmet, and the unique internal HaloGuard structure ensures optimal airflow at all speeds, as well as providing strength and safety. The Omega retention system is integrated with the MIPS layer for optimal safety and comfort.

RRP: £120.99

12. Brand: ABUS

Product: Powerdome

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: ABUS Powerdome is the latest in a range of class-leading road helmets from ABUS. It draws inspiration from the proven GameChanger and Airbreaker, offering a compact shape with a fantastic combination of aero performance and ventilation.

The Zoom Ace adjustment system allows you to tune in the perfect fit, whilst the 10 air inlets and 7 air outlets ensure optimal air circulation, even at high temperatures.

Available either with or without MIPS, three sizes and a choice of colours.

RRP: £109.99 – £129.99

13. Brand: ABUS

Product: Youdrop

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: A helmet for serious shredders! The YouDrop takes inspiration from ABUS’s range of market leading trail helmets to offer children and young people a helmet reminiscent of helmets that MTB idols like Gabriel Wibmer wear. Not only does this helmet look the part but it also packs the technology you would expect such as a removable visor and the Zoom Ace adjustment system.

RRP: £69.99

14. Brand: Leatt

Product: MTB Enduro 2.0 Helmet

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: Made from a lightweight polymer shell, the Enduro 2.0 helmet offers premium safety at a great price. It features a removable chin bar with an easy push button function, allowing it to be quickly detached and fitted. 360-degree Turbine Technology reduces rotational acceleration to the head and brain and absorbs energy upon impact of a crash. A micro adjuster dial ensures a perfect fit and the adjustable visor has a breakaway function for extra rotational impact force reduction.

RRP: £169.99

15. Brand: Kiddimoto

Product: IKON full face MTB helmet for kids

Distributor: Llama Drama

Description: Sizes from toddler to teen: The Kiddimoto IKON is the only child-specific helmet out there that actually steps up to the adventure. With our patented detachable chin guard, the IKON is really two helmets in one – providing secure full-face protection when your little one needs it, and full-on head protection when they don’t. Unlike other kids’ full-facers, this isn’t simply a scaled down version of an adult helmet. It’s built for little heads and little neck muscles, so it’s lighter (S:270g-M:370g) and a lot less bulky – perfect for balance biking, scooting, skating or BMXing with an unprecedented level of protection and comfort.

RRP: £64.99

16. Brand: Cube

Product: Evoy Hybrid

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

Description: Want a helmet that will take you effortlessly from forest paths to road racing and still looks the biz when navigating the urban jungle? You need look no further than our EVOY Hybrid. Outstanding ventilation plus safety features, including a rear light and reflective details, come as standard. The integrated MIPS system goes well beyond usual safety standards, delivering effective protection for your head against rotational forces in the event of an impact.

RRP: €109.95

17. Brand: Giro

Product: Ethos MIPS Helmet

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Description: The Ethos Mips features a TPU soft rubber waterproof brim. Despite the added technology, in-mold construction keeps the weight manageable, full hardbody coverage adds durability, and a Roc Loc City fit system plus quick-dry padding ensures comfort. Whether you’re a dedicated bike commuter, running the kids to school on your e-cargo bike, or simply looking for added visibility as you ride around town, the Ethos Mips is a look into the future.

RRP: £239.99

18. Brand: Bell

Product: Nomad 2 JR MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Description: We all remember the sense of freedom our first two-wheeled bike gave us. Now it’s time to pass that feeling down to the next generation of shredders with the Nomad 2 Jr. MIPS.

With integrated MIPS technology, a fusion in-mould polycarbonate shell, and plenty of lower coverage, the Nomad 2 Jr. allows any young hooligan to shine on the trail with the safety and confidence to keep going.

RRP: £69.99

19. Brand: 100%

Product: Altis Gravel Helmet

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: The ALTIS Gravel edition offers riders an ultra-lightweight helmet with 14 ports to provide active cooling, all to provide a safe and comfortable fit that goes the distance on your gravel riding adventures. The helmet also has expanded coverage while still retaining its low weight. Added safety comes in the form of 100%’s Smartshock Rotational Protective System.

RRP: £89.99

20. Brand: 100%

Product: Altec Fidlock

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: Whether it’s hard-charging trails or hammering hills, the 100% ALTEC is the rider’s choice for an incredibly lightweight, ventilated and protective trail helmet. Featuring the Smartshock Rotational Protection, the ALTEC’s patented Smartshock elastomers begin defusing rotational crash energy immediately upon impact. Fastening is via a super-fast Fidlock SNAP magnetic buckle so you’ll always be first on the trails whilst your buddies still fiddle around with their straps. Ventilation through the Altec’s 15 ports means you’ll keep cool whatever the weather.

RRP: £139

21. Brand: Cannondale

Product: Dynam

Distributor: CSG

Description: Dynam is a high-performance race helmet that harnesses the research use of IntelliVents, MIPS Node, and a super sleek design to encompass everything a modern high-performance helmet should be.

Light, ventilated, and race ready.

RRP: £150