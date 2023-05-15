The Electric Bike Shop adds Niner to its portfolio of brands

The Electric Bike Shop has announced that it has added US bike brand Niner to its portfolio.

The Niner Bikes brand is based out of Fort Collins, Colorado and specialises in making high quality off road bikes.

Founded in 2005, Niner began selling mountain bikes with 29-inch wheels at a time when this category was just emerging, focusing on unique, innovative product development and a constant effort to make riding on dirt better.

Speaking about bringing Niner to The Electric Bike Shop’s customers, operations director for The Electric Bike Shop, Sean Byrne said: “We are excited to be offering Niner bikes through our stores and online.

“Niner has been at the forefront of experimental design with MTB and gravel and they are one of the most innovative companies in the industry.

“Our store colleagues are really excited to have this brand in our ever growing portfolio.

At the Electric Bike Shop we will only ever stock quality premium brands and Niner is certainly one of those.”

Duncan McCann, European manager for Niner Bikes, added:“We are really happy to be working with The Electrical Bike Shop as they are true experts in everything e-bike and give the top quality service that we strive for here at Niner”

The Electric Bike Shop will be stocking two mountain bikes from the Niner range, the WFO e9 and RIP e9.

The RIP e9 is a 150mm travel 29er trail bike with an aluminium frame and Bosch Performance Line CX motor. It retails at £6,699.00

The WFO e9 also utilises an aluminium frame and Bosch motor, but is a mullet style setup with 180mm of suspension and an aggressive geometry. It retails at £6,999.00

Since November last year, Niner and Vaast, both owned by US holding company United Wheels, have been directly dealing with dealers.

The two brands were previously distributed in the UK by ZyroFisher.