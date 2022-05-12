TfL completes work on new east London cycle route

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TfL has completed work on a new protected cycle route in east London.

Work has been completed on Mansell Street in Aldgate to connect two major existing cycleways on London’s network of routes – Cycleway 2 and Cycleway 3. The changes are a new part of the network in east London, opening up a new corridor for safer, protected journeys stretching from Stratford in the east to Lancaster Gate in the west.

Changes that have been put in place as part of the work include:

– A two-way cycle lane on Mansell Street, using cycle wands to separate people cycling from motor traffic

– New low-level traffic signals for cyclists

– Wider pavements for people walking

– New and improved crossings to allow people walking and cycling to move around the area more easily

– A new bus lane on Goodman’s Yard to help people travel more sustainably

In the three years up to July 2020, four people were seriously injured in collisions on or near Mansell Street and one person tragically was killed. These changes will make people cycling feel safer along a key cycling corridor that is in the top 5% for current and future cycling demand in London.

Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner, said: “We’ve seen a huge rise in walking and cycling over the past two years as more and more Londoners enjoy using sustainable ways to get around the capital.

“To maintain this success, we are continuing to make our roads safer. I’m delighted that this new protected cycle route is now open, making a much-needed connection between two major Cycleways in east London.”

TfL is asking people to have their say on experimental schemes delivered since the pandemic. A six-month consultation has launched into the scheme on Mansell Street. A consultation has also launched into the first phase of upgrades to the CS8 route between Lambeth Bridge and Chelsea Bridge, changes that have been in place on the route since summer 2020.

TfL is encouraging people to have their say on whether the schemes are working to make travel safer and more sustainable and enabling more people to walk and cycle. These consultations are now open on the TfL website.

Read more: Government set to create new e-scooter vehicle category

Simon Munk, campaigns manager at London Cycling Campaign, said: “LCC is delighted the link between Cycleways 2 and 3 in central London is open. This has long been a priority stretch to make safe for cycling, enabling a lot more journeys by cycle.

“We’re looking forward to TfL and boroughs making a lot more vital links safe for cycling, and installing many more main road cycle tracks, to help London move rapidly towards a zero fatality, zero carbon roads system, where all Londoners feel safe and comfortable cycling.”