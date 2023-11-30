Tell us your thoughts: What do you want to see from the bike industry in 2024?

With the majority of 2023 now in the rear view mirror, we are asking you, the BikeBiz readers, what you want to see from the bike trade in 2024.

This year has undoubtedly been an unprecedented one for the cycling industry.

After emerging from the Covid pandemic, the appetite for cycling among consumers tailed off.

This decline in demand coincided with the arrival of delayed stock, ordered during the “cycling boom” of the pandemic, which has left many businesses hurting.

In a bid to clear stock and keep the revenue section of the P&L ticking over, many brands have dropped their prices significantly with discounts in excess of 40% on new bikes and 70% off P&A.

So where does this leave us going into 2024? Who knows, but it’s not going to resolve itself over night.

However with businesses exiting the sector, there are changes on the horizon.

With that in mind, we are asking you, our readers, for your predictions, expectations and aspirations for the next 12 months.

What would you like to see from brands next year? What trends do you expect to see emerge in 2024? What advice or tips would you share with other retailers and IBDs?

A selection of answers will be used in future BikeBiz articles, both in print and online.

If you’d like to share your thoughts, please fill in the Google Form below or email your views to daniel.blackham@biz-media.co.uk

We are also asking for your feedback on the types of content you enjoy seeing from BikeBiz, both online and in print.

Would you like to hear more from the retailers and IBDs who are adapting to the market conditions? Learn about the latest innovations from the industry’s brands? Or get more more updates from distributors about how they can support your business?

Our readers are our most valuable asset so your feedback is vital to ensure we continue to be an accurate and trusted resource for all in the bike industry – as we have been for the last 27 years.