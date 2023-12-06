Seeking perfection: How Velo De Ville offers every customer their dream e-bike

Share Facebook

Velo De Ville prides itself on offering every customer the perfect bike. Here’s all you need to know about the German brand and its latest lineup.

SPONSORED ARTICLE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VELO DE VILLE

There are countless ways to customise a bike – from the colour to details such as the headlights or pedals – there is a perfect component for every requirement.

Unfortunately, not every manufacturer offers options that allow customers to put together the perfect bike with the finest details

Velo De Ville from Münsterland in Germany promises that you can put together your dream bike using the online configurator.

“What sets Velo De Ville apart from the rest of the competition is that we produce all our bikes custom made, according to the individual wishes of customers.

“No bikes are built and stockpiled in a warehouse, which is commonplace for most bicycle manufacturers.”, says Alain Thiemann, CEO at Velo De Ville.

Individuality has become increasingly important in recent years and for more and more people it is of particular importance to express their personality and stand out from the general public.

This change in society encompasses all areas of people’s lives, thus ensuring that a variety of different lifestyles emerges and increasingly affects the choice of a suitable means of transport.

Under these circumstances, a single standard model is no longer sufficient to perfectly cover the needs of different personalities and characters.

While in other sectors the individual has already prevailed and no one is satisfied with simply the standard, in the bicycle sector off-the-peg products are still the rule.

Yet there are also many possibilities in the bicycle and e-bike sector to tailor the bike to the individual’s requirements.

At Velo De Ville, customers who are looking for something unique have the opportunity to configure their bike individually.

According to the custom-made principle, the pedelecs are designed and built specifically for the needs of the rider.

Among other things, the configurations can be adapted to the body size, the usual route conditions and the individual taste.

Each pedelec produced is thus custom-made and optimally tailored to the rider’s lifestyle and wishes.

The custom-made philosophy is based on a modular principle.

The online configurator not only opens up the possibility of selecting all components according to one’s taste on a technical level, but also free choice in terms of frame shape, height and, above all, colour.

“We believe that the trend will continue and that we will have to react more and more quickly to individual wishes without neglecting the quality that one expects from a company producing in Germany,” says Christof Reitemeier, Marketing Manager at Velo De Ville.

A revamped lineup

At this year’s Eurobike in Frankfurt, Velo De Ville presented its completely revamped lineup for the first time.

From a more modern look to the perfect geometry for every requirement, every Velo De Ville basic model has been revised and optimised.

Moving forward, customers have the opportunity to discover the new collection and put together their own individual bike in the online configurator.

Thanks to a wide range of configuration options, the bike can be perfectly adapted to the needs of its rider.

The new AEB is not only the perfect bike for longer tours, but also ideal as a daily companion.

“The high-quality basic equipment and the mix of comfort and sportiness make the AEB the all-rounder in our range,” says Johannes Kottwitz from product development at Velo De Ville.

The SUV bike, the SEB, on the other hand, is far sportier and also surpasses its predecessor in this respect thanks to the revised geometry.

With a choice of low step-in, trapeze and diamond frame, the new SUV series can convince all along the line.

The CEB has become lighter and visually slimmer while maintaining a comfortable seating position and upright ergonomics.

“Thanks to the modern design, our CEB will also appeal to a younger target group,” says Gregor Rein, sales manager at Velo De Ville.

Without having to compromise on the riding experience, the KEB can be stowed away in the smallest of spaces and taken almost anywhere thanks to its design.

“Our goal was to meet the needs of modern cyclists and especially camping enthusiasts and commuters with our compact bike,” explains Kottwitz.

Both series – CEB and KEB rely on the new SX motor from Bosch, which was also presented for the first time at the Eurobike.

In addition, the newly developed modular rack system is optimally tailored to the design of the different Velo De Ville bikes and sets new standards in terms of modularity thanks to a multitude of customisation and individualisation options.

“We are proud to usher in a new era of custom made at Velo De Ville,” says Managing Director Alain Thiemann.

“Customers now have the unique opportunity to put together their bike entirely according to their own ideas, following the highest level of quality and perfect matching of components.”

The UK market

Velo De Ville debuted in the UK and Ireland market at the 2023 Cycle Show in London.

Since then, the brand has seen interest and enquiries from both dealers and consumers trend upwards.

A key benefit to businesses is the Velo De Ville online portal which dealers use to pre-order bikes.

When a customer decides to place an order, the dealer can configure their pre-ordered bikes according to the wishes of the consumer.

This way of flexible pre-ordering reduces risks for the dealer and still offers the endless customisation which sets Velo De Ville apart from its competitors.

Any retailers interested in learning more about the brand can get in touch directly with the UK country manager Jason Tolan via Jason.tolan@velo-de-ville.com