Strider Balance Bikes now available at Swag Distribution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Strider Balance Bikes have partnered with Swag Distribution for UK distribution.

With a range suitable for babies, toddlers and pre-school children, there is a Strider model for all riding abilities, said the brand. For children aged 18 months to three years old, the Strider Classic 12x bike offers the chance to enjoy a genuine Strider and hone their riding skills. Every frame is constructed from durable, lightweight steel and can withstand impact that a toddler can hurtle at it.

The 12x Sport is easy to assemble, built to last and highly adjustable so every bike can grow with your child, offering great value for money. Designed with Flat-Free Foam Rubber tyres mean fixing a flat will never be a problem.

The Strider 12 Pro features an ultra-light aluminium frame, an ergonomically padded performance seat and a racing number plate with pro graphics. Fully adjustable, each model contains a quick-release clamp to make altering the seat easy.

The patented Strider 14x Pedal Conversion Kit is available for when your child is ready to take that leap into pedalling. Simple to install, it transforms any Strider 14x Balance Bike into a pedal bike in a matter of minutes.

Read more: Strava acquires injury prevention app Recover Athletics

Ricardo Correia, managing director for Strider Europe, said: “For us partnering with Swag distribution was an easy decision, as we have been following their development and growth from day one. Strider was looking for the best partner in the wheeled goods sector to partner with, as we want to expand our presence in retail, after being very successful in 2020 and 2021 in direct sales to consumers in the UK.

“We are lining up to launch new products, return to our events and other strong marketing initiatives, so we are sure that this partnership will grow even further. We have been seeing our volumes increasing every week and we have great expectations for 2022/2023.”

For further information, contact Ian Ham, head of sales on 0121 389 1092 or visit www.swagdistribution.co.uk