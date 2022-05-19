Strava acquires injury prevention app Recover Athletics

Share Facebook

Strava has acquired Recover Athletics, a prehab app for runners.

The acquisition will give all Strava subscribers access to Recover Athletics content including personalised prehab and injury prevention exercise plans.

“Recover Athletics addresses a fundamental problem for athletes and provides an avenue to avoid painful periods of injury in order to help people keep doing the sports they love,” said Michael Horvath, CEO of Strava. “We’re thrilled to have Recover Athletics join Strava. Their solution adds tremendous value to our subscription and supports athletes in every phase of their journey through sport.”

Strava has always been a large part of Recover Athletics. Recover leverages Strava’s API to customise recommendations for athletes based on their training data. Now, athletes can sign into their existing Strava account on the Recover app, integrate their Strava data and automatically gain access to Recover’s premium features.

Recover Athletics, founded in 2018 by Nick Kafker and Nick Stewart, has helped thousands of runners reduce the risk of injury by creating personalised exercise routines based on training and soreness data.

Recover collaborated with physicians and physical therapists from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital and Mass General Brigham in Boston to build their content library and algorithms. These algorithms match runners with evidence-based exercises to help them stay injury-free.

“Joining Strava is an exciting milestone for our product, our community of runners, and our internal team,” said Nick Stewart, CEO of Recover Athletics. “Strava provides the community that keeps athletes active and we provide the tools to keep them healthy so that they can keep doing what they love.

“This is the dream partnership that my co-founder, Nick Kafker, and I have always envisioned, and we’re looking forward to our future together with Strava.”

In the next year, Recover Athletics will utilise Strava’s resources to expand the scope of its platform so that any athlete can find the content they need to stay healthy and engaged with the Strava community. Athletes on iOS can now subscribe to Strava from within the Recover app to get access to both Strava and Recover Athletics’ premium features for $59.99/year.