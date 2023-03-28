Specialized unveils redesigned frame for latest iteration of Sirrus carbon range

Share Facebook

Specialized has unveiled the latest iteration of the Sirrus Carbon with the Sirrus Carbon 6.0 and the Sirrus Carbon X 5.0.

As part of its update, the frame has been redesigned to include a “Compliance Junction”, to offer “a mix of flex and forgiveness without sacrificing performance and efficiency”.

The brand says the range will offer “a meticulous balance of performance features and comfort-focused design”.

Both models benefit from a lightweight carbon frame which utilises Specializeds’ Ride-First Engineered technology.

For every frame, each tube size and carbon lay-up is specifically selected to achieve a balance of rigidity, weight, and responsiveness.

Specialized has focused its attention to functionality and smoothness with Future Shock, the brand’s unique suspension design that prevents harsh frequencies caused by bumps in the road from reaching the handlebars.

Because body proportions vary as much within gender as between them, Sirrus is designed as a shared platform. This forms a key part of Specialized’s “Beyond Gender approach”.

Kayla, leader of brand concept at Specialized, said: “The Sirrus’ look is a reflection of its purpose — get out of the way and enjoy your time on the bike.

“Timeless and classic, the colours convey a level of understated refinement that says ‘fast without the flash.’ The look is also a reflection of our Beyond Gender approach to bike design.

“We design for the individual and don’t produce male – or female – specific products unless there’s a true performance benefit and data to support the decision.”

Sirrus X vs. Sirrus specifications:

Sirrus Carbon 6.0 – £2,400.00

Tyres: Up to 42c tire clearance for maximum rideability and flexibility

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle Lunar 1x drivetrain

Brakes: SRAM Level TLM Brakes 160mm/160mm

Sirrus Carbon X 5.0 – £1,950.00