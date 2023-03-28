Nutrition brand Infinit launches custom formula tool in Europe

Share Facebook

Infinit Nutrition has just launched its custom tool in Europe to help consumers design their perfect product.

The Inifinit brand has been active in the US and Australian markets for almost 20 years, but in 2022 expanded into Europe for the first time.

Traditionally focused on the triathlon market, Infinit is now hoping to increase its footprint in the cycling industry.

Its latest innovation is an online platform that allows riders to customise their nutrition products by choosing level of a calories and carbohydrates, choose flavour, and add protein, caffeine and other supplements.

“Sports nutrition does not have to be complicated,” said Michael Folan, Infinit founder and CEO. “Since 2003, we’ve had the privilege to simplify fuelling and hydration for thousands of people. We are athletes helping other athletes perform and feel better. It’s as simple as that.”

Jan Pokorny, Infinit Europe CEO, said: “The launch of our Custom platform is something that we were aiming for from the start of the European expansion.

“Every athlete is different and has specific needs. Some want higher carbs, some want protein. Some want lots of flavour, while others don’t. With our custom platform, athletes have the ability to create the perfect isotonic drink to reach their peak performance, and that is something that I am super excited about.”

Infinit was founded by a group of endurance athletes in 2003, with the aim of simplifying sports nutrition.

Products range from hydration and sports fuel mixes to protein powders.

Infinit introduced its Preset formulas to Europe in 2022, and now has a production facility located in central Europe.

Custom formulas are available for design and purchase at Infinit Europe’s website.

