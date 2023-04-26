Sea Otter Europe exhibition area 80% booked five months before show 

Share Facebook

The organisers of Sea Otter Europe have announced that the exhibition area is 80% booked up, with five months remaining before the show opens.

Sea Otter Europe, which takes place in the picturesque city of Girona in Spain from September 22-24, and of which BikeBiz is a media partner, is a major event on the cycling calendar, featuring brand expos and riding events for consumers.

Last year’s event saw 60,000 visitors pass through the gates, with more than 350 brands represented, as the organisers have opted to increase the size of the exhibition area this year.

The organisers said: “In recent years, the trend has been towards an increased international presence, both in terms of new brands and in the use of the international resources of the big brands in the cycling world.

“At Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental, you will find everything you would expect from an international event. First of all, a location that needs no introduction. Girona is one of the world’s cycling capitals and, in addition to its exceptional environment for all types of cycling, there are also the logistical facilities offered by a city that lives and breathes cycling like few others.

“One of the key factors in the success of this festival is its audience. Again, not only in terms of quantity, with almost 60,000 visitors registered at the last edition, but also in terms of quality.”

This year’s event again features participation events for riders, including elite races in XCO and e-MTB, as well as the popular cycling tour, the Ciclobrava, and a range of gravel events.

More than 4,400 cyclists took part in some of the sporting events scheduled at the last Sea Otter Europe.

Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2023 will be held on 22, 23 and 24 September and, although space for exhibitors is increasing year after year, more than 80% of the available stands have already been allocated. The organisers recommend that interested brands that have not yet booked their space do so as soon as possible so as not to miss out on the festival.