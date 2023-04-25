GT launches new Sensor and Sensor ST with lighter frame and improved geometry

GT Bicycles has unveiled an all-new Sensor, with the brand labelling it “the most capable trail bike we’ve ever built”.

The bike features a new lightweight design, refined geometry and matched to bang-on spec, this bike is ready to go all in, all over, all the time.

With a new, optimised frame design, the Sensor trail bike is lighter than its previous iteration and fine-tuned to fit a wider range of riders.

This is down to a 600g weight reduction via an all-new carbon front triangle, adding a carbon seat stay, and some streamlined design on the rest of the alloy components.

The Sensor comes in S, M, L and XL, across five specifications, all with 29” wheels, with two aluminium and three carbon frames.

The entry-level Sport utilises a Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm fork, Fox DPS Performance rear shock and a SRAM SX drivetrain.

The Comp benefits from RockShox Recon Silver 140mm fork, X-Fusion 02 Pro RL rear shock and a Microshift drivetrain.

All three carbon models come with 140mm of travel out back and 150mm of travel up front and receive the same geometric refinements.

The Carbon Elite is fitted with a Marzocchi Bomber Z2 150mm fork, Marzocchi Bomber CR Coil rear shock and a SRAM SX drivetrain.

The Carbon Pro has a RockShox Lyrik Select + RC2 fork 150mm, RockShox Super Deluxe Select + RT rear shock and SRAM GX drivetrain.

The top of the range Carbon Pro LE comes with a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2 150mm fork, RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RC2T rear shock and SRAM XO1 drivetrain.

GT has also released a new lightweight carbon Sensor ST, the brand’s all-day adventurer.

The Sensor ST comes in S, M, L and XL with two specifications. Both have 120mm of rear wheel travel, Linkage Tuned Suspension, trail tuned geometry and kinematic, tube in tube cable routing, and integrated frame protection

The Elite is fitted with a Marzocchi Bomber Z2, 140mm fork, Fox DPS Performance rear shock and a SRAM NX Eagle drivetrain.

The Pro has a RockShox Pike Select + RC2, 140mm fork, RockShox Deluxe Select + RT rear shock and a SRAM GX drivetrain.

Sensor UK RRP:

29 Sensor Carbon Pro LE – £ 5,000.00

29 Sensor Carbon Pro – £ 4,200.00

29 Sensor Carbon Elite – £ 3,400.00

29 Sensor Comp – £ 2,500.00

29 Sensor Sport – £ 2,200.00

Sensor ST UK RRP: