Santini Cycling Wear and Unipublic present official leader jerseys for La Vuelta 22

Santini Cycling Wear and Unipublic have presented the official leader jerseys for La Vuelta 22.

The jerseys were presented yesterday, 14th June, in the La Grupetta store at the Parque Comercial Rio Norte shopping mall in the Spanish capital.

Also unveiled were the four kits designed and made by Santini for the highlight stages of the race which takes place between 19th August and 11th September this year.

“We are delighted to be dressing the great La Vuelta champions once again this year,” said Monica Santini, CEO Santini Cycling Wear, “and to be here today at this event to celebrate six years of very fruitful partnership!”

Javier Guillén, general director of La Vuelta, said: “Following a successful six-year collaboration that has been beneficial to both parties. The jerseys are the race’s sign of identity, particularly La Roja leader’s jersey. These, along with the special commemorative editions, make us truly proud to have Santini dressing our champions.”

Alongside the official jerseys, each year Santini also makes several special kits dedicated to specific iconic La Vuelta stages, comprising a jersey, bibshorts, socks and gloves.

The Asturias kit celebrates the eighth stage of the Spanish race which traverses the northern region and has a new finish line at Colláu Fancuaya. The Victory Cross also features on the jersey and bibshorts. La Vuelta 22’s 10th stage is a 31.1-kilometre time trial from Elche to Alicante – this kit was inspired by the Muralla Roja, a post-modern building on the Alicante coast designed by architect Ricardo Bofil in the early 1970s.

Dedicated to the Queen of this edition of La Vuelta, the Sierra Nevada kit celebrates this challenging climb. The white and green of the Andalusian flag provided the inspiration this time. The kit will also feature a motif inspired by the Virgen de las Nieves (Virgin of the Snows) statue at the top of the Hoya de la Mora climb.

The La Vuelta 22 finish line is in Madrid, the star of the Santini kit dedicated to the last stage. It sports the city’s coat of arms of a bear and a strawberry tree. The kit is red with a touch of orange in a nod to the Netherlands, host of the first three stages in the race.

Santini has also created three cycling accessories to coordinate with these kits: a jacket, windproof vest and cap with a multi-colour, multi-striped motif. For leisure wear there is also a white t-shirt with coloured stripes.

Replicas of the leader jerseys and the four special kits will be available to buy from the Santini site and in selected cycling stores worldwide.