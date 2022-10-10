Salsa Cycles issues recall notice for Cowbell and Cowchipper carbon handlebars

Share Facebook

Salsa Cycles has issued a recall notice for all Salsa Cowbell and Cowchipper carbon handlebars sold between December 2017 and 10th August 2022.

Stores are being asked to immediately stop selling/using the affected handlebars and inform their customers to stop using these products.

The affected handlebars and their QBP part numbers are:

Other models of Salsa handlebars are not affected or included in this notice. All complete Salsa bikes shipped on 1st July 2022 and later are not affected or included in this notice.

UK distributor Lyon Equipment said: “We are awaiting further information from Salsa and will be in touch with you next week to detail further actions you will be required to take.

“In the meantime, if you have any questions please contact Lyon Equipment at helpdesk@lyon.co.uk.

“We are very sorry for this situation and the inconvenience it causes. We are doing our best to minimize the difficulty it creates for you all.”

Salsa Cycles was founded in the early 1980s by Ross Shafer. In the early days, the brand focused on the manufacture of frames and stems during a time that saw the emergence of off-road bicycles. In 1997, Salsa Cycles was sold to Quality Bicycle Products, an industry-leading distributor of bicycles in the US.

The brand’s portfolio now ranges from top-end carbon frames to parts and accessories.

UK distributor Lyon Equipment announced earlier this year that it has completed its transition to employee ownership trust status. “Our key values remain unchanged as we move forward under our aim to ‘Venture Further’, but on the practical side of running the business there will be considerable change,” said a statement. “We will continue our longstanding policy of promotions from within our hugely talented staff wherever possible.”

Lyon Cycle, the bike division of Lyon Equipment, in March announced a new UK distribution agreement with US wheel brand Industry Nine. Its portfolio also includes Canadian clothing brand 7mesh, Ortlieb luggage, Teravail tyres and more.