Ribble Cycles celebrates 125 years with campaign and three anniversary edition designs

Ribble Cycles are celebrating its 125th anniversary with the launch of a 125 Campaign and three signature 125 Anniversary Edition designs.

The campaign aims to celebrate the brand’s heritage, legacy and pioneering spirit alongside championing its exciting and dynamic future.

Andy Smallwood, CEO, Ribble, said: “It is incredible to think that Ribble has been designing and handcrafting bicycles for 125 years – almost as long as the invention of the safety bicycle itself. Ribble started as a family-owned business passed down through generations and then onto the next custodians of the brand.

“Today’s Ribble family is a collective of passionate and talented cycling-obsessed people with the shared vision for continuous development and innovation to ensure that Ribble continues to thrive as a world-class brand throughout the 21st Century and beyond.”

Smallwood added: “The longevity of our business is the result of a lot of hard work and commitment across the years and I would like to thank everyone who has ever been involved with Ribble alongside the current guardians who are forging forwards – sharing our vision and passion.

“The launch of our new 125 Campaign is a landmark celebration and important milestone.”

Ribble said the 125 Campaign launch showcases a new graphic identity that takes its inspiration from the diverse cycling disciplines incorporating roads, switchbacks, tracks, and trails to define a bespoke and unique mark.

A new launch film aims to capture and celebrate the past, present, and future of Ribble, the essence and emotion of cycling, and the power of the brand. The short will evolve over the course of the year and will be tailored to specific audiences, brand experiences, and hero key bikes.

The 125 Campaign will be supported by promotional activity combined with brand experience events to celebrate Ribble and cycling over the next 12 months.

To mark this anniversary, Ribble will be launching three exclusive 125 Anniversary Edition designs comprising a marble paint finish complete with bespoke finishing kit including 24-carat gold leaf frameset detailing, golden 125 head badge, wheel detailing, and golden top cap.

The special design will only be available during the anniversary year. The Ribble 125 Anniversary Edition design is £1,299 and can be selected via the CustomColour offering online or in-showroom.

The Ribble 125 Anniversary Editions shown are:

Ribble Ultra SL R 125, Sapphire Blue Marble, Gold Leaf: £9,608

Ribble Gravel Ti 125, Emerald Green Marble, Gold Leaf: £8,999

Ribble Allroad SLe 125, Ruby Red Marble, Gold Leaf: £N/A Concept bike only

More details about Ribble’s 125th anniversary and the Ribble 125 Anniversary Edition design can be found here and will be showcased across its Clitheroe, Bluewater, Birmingham, Nottingham and Bristol brand stores soon.