Retail EPOS systems provider Citrus-Lime seeks agents for global expansion

Retail EPOS systems provider Citrus-Lime is looking to appoint global representatives in response to growing demand for its Cloud POS Solution.

Having processed nearly £1.5 billion of its customers’ revenue through Cloud POS, the Cumbrian-headquartered business said it has undergone significant expansion over the last three years.

The company is now looking to work with overseas agents and resellers to promote its End-to-End Cloud Retail Solution.

Grant Hadwin, head of sales and supplier partnerships at Citrus-Lime, said: “We’ve experienced extraordinary growth in the UK, so the logical next step for us is to extend our reach overseas.

“We’re already working with cycle retailers in the Republic of Ireland, Spain and America and we’re in active dialogue with retailers in a number of other European countries.”

Cloud POS, which forms the basis of Citrus-Lime’s End-to-End Cloud Retail Solution, is an integrated cloud-based platform containing, point of sale, stock control and e-commerce with click and collect.

The system also incorporates courier integration, a variety of payment options and a specifically designed workshop element to help cycle retailers manage services and repair jobs more efficiently and profitably.

Hadwin added: “Cloud POS’ flexibility and integrated nature helps independent retailers compete in the changing retail landscape. The pressures of staying on top of live inventory, a 24/7 shopping culture and competition from online retail giants have left many independent bike dealers struggling to compete. Cloud POS helps them meet these challenges which has been reflected in the level of interest in it.”

Citrus-Lime was established by Neil McQuillan in 1999, and although the business started life as a pure tech company, in 2014 McQuillan noticed a gap in the market for a complete Point of Sale solution in the independent retailer sector.

The retail EPOS systems provider earlier this year celebrated a major milestone in the development of its cloud POS product – the company’s automatic product listing platform now has over 100,000 items in its database.