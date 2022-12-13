Puma Private Equity invests further £5.5 million into Le Col

Share Facebook

Puma Private Equity has invested a further £5.5 million into premium cycling performance brand Le Col, to support its long-term growth trajectory.

Yanto Barker, founder of Le Col, said: “Le Col has always been agile and fleet of foot – constantly exploring new ways of doing things. This is a key business strength and one that has allowed us to accelerate our growth in recent times.

“It is clear from what we are seeing across our core markets that the economic climate has taken a remarkable turn with pressure coming from general inflation, interest rate increases and high energy prices. We need to ensure our business is in a strong position to enable us to weather such changes.”

He added: “It’s an important time for us with many opportunities for growth: as such am pleased that Puma Private Equity, has recently invested a further £5.5 million to enable us to transition to a more efficient operational model that will see us solidify our position and enable us to act nimbly in what is fast becoming a volatile operating market. It will also enable us to continue making strategic investments that support our growth plan.

Le Col recently announced the launch of an exclusive collection with former 2x Olympic gold medalist and 9x World Champion, Victoria Pendleton. Created in collaboration with the track cycling star, the designs were also influenced by her experience both on and off the bike.

Puma Private Equity offers growth capital and expertise to ambitious businesses and works closely with leadership teams to help create long-term value. Having worked with dozens of organiaations, it says it has deep insights and experience of helping scaling businesses navigate changing economic landscapes.

Harriet Rosethorn, investment manager with Puma Private Equity, added: “Le Col is becoming a best-in-class provider of cycling apparel across many of the cycling growth markets. We are committed to providing them with the necessary capital and strategic support to help the business continue to scale at pace and we are delighted to be able to help Le Col continue on their amazing journey.