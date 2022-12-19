Public invited to share thoughts on improving cycle-rail travel 

Share Facebook

The public has been asked to share thoughts on plans to improve travel for those who combine cycling with rail journeys.

New guidance is currently being developed to help make travel easier for cyclists combining modes of transport, and the Cycle Rail Working Group of rail industry and sustainable transport providers wants to hear the experiences of the public.

The survey is live now and will close at 9am on 9th January.

David Hibbs, cycle rail programme manager at sustainable transport charity Sustrans, said: “We want to help people to combine the active travel of cycling, which is cheaper and healthier than car use, with rail travel. To get this right, we need to hear from the people who currently travel by cycle and rail, or wish to, so we’re inviting them to share their experiences.”

A recent Sustrans report found that 64% of people in the UK would like improved cycling infrastructure with better links with public transport, like secure parking at train stations.

Sustrans said giving people the choice to combine active and sustainable travel will mean healthier and emission-free options for local journeys to stations, with low carbon and high-speed transport over longer distances, especially for commuters.

Hibbs continued: “It’s high time this guidance was updated because the world has moved on since 2016, but if we’re to make any improvements, we must listen to what people want. The crucial question is really: ‘What would encourage you to cycle to the station?’ as we want to help people leave their cars at home to make local journeys through active means, such as walking, wheeling and of course cycling.

Dean Pettitt, social and commercial development manager at South Western Railway, said: “Rail travel is one of the most environmentally friendly mass transport options and the industry is always keen to find ways to encourage travellers to use sustainable methods of travel wherever possible.

“The feed-back from this survey will help the industry discover new ways to achieve this aim.”

Silka Kennedy-Todd, active travel lead at Great British Railways Transition Team, said: “Cycling and rail should be the perfect combination to help us all keep New Year resolutions. But we know facilities at stations and on trains often fall short of what is needed to support travel by bike.

“Please help the railway to help you keep future New Year’s resolutions by taking five minutes to tell us what we need to do better.”

The Cycle Rail Working Group brings together the rail industry and other interested parties seeking to make it easier to combine cycling and rail. It is supported by Active Travel England and management support is provided by Sustrans, a charity seeking to make it easier for people to walk and cycle.

The link to the new survey can be found on the Sustrans website here.