John White, founder of White’s Cycle Centre, dies aged 89 

John White, the founder of London bike shop White’s Cycle Centre has died at the age of 89.

The business founder and keen cyclist died on 24th November at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent, with family by his side.

John had been in the bike trade for more than 38 years, having fulfilled his dream of opening a family run bike shop.

The store, White’s Cycle Centre in Bexleyheath, south-east London, opened its doors on 7th July 1984, and is still in operation today, run by John’s son Neil.

John competed in cycling events from a young age, joining CTC and racing clubs, winning local junior championship events and then switching to grass track racing a a local park in Welling, Kent. He also competed in track events, as well as 10 and 25 mile solo and tandem time trials.

Supported by is wife Christine, a school teacher, White opened the store in 1984, with 13-year-old Neil working on Saturdays and school holidays.

A few years later Neil joined the team full time, with the father and son working alongside each other as partners for many years.

Christine passed away two and a half years ago after a long illness, which saw John becoming carer while still working in the store a few days a week.

Over the past six years, John worked part time in the store, and remained active, still riding his bike.

Neil’s wife Maria joined the White’s team five years ago.

This year John began to suffer with heart problems, and had a new heart valve fitted, telling his family how eager he was to get back to work if his health improved.

Over the past few weeks John’s health deteriorated further, and he passed away on 24th November, with Neil and Maria by his side.

He will be so missed by Neil and Maria, plus many customers & friends that always will remember his smile, passion & love for cycling/bikes.