Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Italian component brand Prologo has launched its new adventure, gravel, and cyclocross saddle, the AGX.

The AGX (an acronym for adventure, gravel, and CX) is a line of ergonomic saddles designed for both performance and comfort, on varied terrain and over long distances.

Prologo has designed the AGX with a more flexible base, and with an extra 2mm of low-density foam padding.

This design aims to offer better shock and vibration absorption, but without compromising power transfer, according to the brand.

There are two models of the AGX line available – the Scratch M5 AGX and the Dimension AGX – each with Space versions available, which are more padded than the standard versions.

Prologo said: “With the establishment of gravel even in a more racing conception, officialised by the 2022 UCI National and World Championships, Prologo developed new versions of the Scratch M5 AGX and Dimension AGX, dedicated to professionals and all discerning race-oriented cyclists.

“The new saddles feature the innovative Nack (Nano Carbon Fiber) rail composed of carbon fiber, Kevlar and aluminum filaments. A rail already widely adopted by Prologo for top-of-the-line saddles successfully used by professionals at the highest levels, from major road Tours to the MTB cross country World Cup.”

Weighing 172g for the Scratch, and 169g for the Dimension, the Nack rail version offer a lower weight for even more performance.

The Space versions of these saddles have also been designed for a number of rider types:

Cyclists with wider ischial bone spacing, who therefore require a wider base of support on the saddle

Cyclists with a high body mass index (BMI), who can benefit from increased padding for more optimal weight distribution

Cyclists simply looking for an even more comfortable all-road saddle

Read more: Brompton agrees sale of £19 million stake to Business Growth Fund

Measurements like ischial bone distance can be tracked in Prologo’s MyOwn fitting system, which lets riders carry out free testing a select retailers to find their perfect saddle.

Prologo is distributed in the UK by Chicken Cyclekit.

Prologo AGX saddles with Nack rail and the new Space versions are available now.

RRPs:

Scratch M5 AGX (250x140mm), with Nack rail: £179.99

Dimension AGX (245x143mm), with Nack rail: £179.99

Scratch M5 AGX Space (250x147mm), with Tirox rail: £112.99

Dimension AGX Space (245x153mm), with Tirox rail: £112.99

Dimension AGX Space (245x153mm), with T4.0 rail: £99.99