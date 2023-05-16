Cube releases hybrid cargo trike 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

German bike brand Cube has launched an innovative new product for urban mobility – the Trike Hybrid.

The final result of a concept bike developed with BMW, the cargo trike comes in both family and cargo versions, and features unique Tilting Technology to aid steering.

Cube’s latest product utilises a Bosch pedal-activated motor system that powers both rear wheels, and has a total system weight of 220kg.

Andreas Foti, Cube’s managing director, said: “The mobility of the future is one of the most pressing challenges of our time. The e-bike is one of the few approaches to have established itself in recent years. We want to play an active role in designing and realising new mobility solutions. Inspired by the idea from BMW, we poured our entire know-how into building this production-ready cargo e-trike. We have created an ultra-compact, nimble and safe form of transport that is a pleasure to ride and can be used by anyone. The electric assist opens up a huge range of applications that extend beyond urban use, while the compact design makes it easy and safe to manoeuvre. And the flexible configuration options mean you can transport virtually anything.”

The Trike Hybrid’s Tilting Technology means the main frame leans into corners independently of the rear, allowing the bike and cargo to remain safe and stable when cornering. It also minimises the impact of the cargo on the ride quality.

Coming in two versions, Family and Cargo, the Trike Hybrid is based around the same concept, but the Cargo comes with 50kg of load-carrying capacity and a height adjustable cover.

The Trike Family Hybrid in the colours flashwhite and swampgrey will be available soon. The Family version in the colour blue’n’reflex and the Trike Cargo will be available later this year.

Cube is distributed in the UK by Oneway.

Specifications

Drive Unit: Bosch Unit Cargo Line Gen 4 (85N) Cruise (250Watt), Smart System

Battery: Bosch PowerTube 750 Axial

Remote: Bosch LED Remote

Display: Bosch Kiox 300

Charger: Bosch 4A

Brakes: Tektro Auriga Twin+ HD-E745 with parking lock mechanism

Shifters: Enviolo Cargo Manual

Tyres: Schwalbe Pick-Up, Super Defense

Included: front and rear light, mudguards, kickstand, bell