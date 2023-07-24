Ortlieb launches limited edition bikepacking set

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ortlieb, the outdoor equipment brand, has announced the launch of a new limited edition bikepacking set.

This collection is designed to elevate the bikepacking experience with “a perfect blend of functionality, durability, and eye-catching aesthetics”.

Each piece in the set showcases Ortlieb’s waterproof technology, produced using high quality welding methods, ensuring that all gear stays dry in even the harshest of weather conditions.

The set includes the all-new limited edition handlebar pack 9L, seat-pack 16.5L, and frame-pack toptube RC 3L.

Both the handlebar pack and seat-pack offer sufficient storage space for essentials such as sleeping bags, clothing, and camping gear.

The frame-pack provides a secure and convenient storage space for both drop bar riders and mountain bikers alike.

What sets this limited edition collection apart is its new colourway, Mustard.

Ortlieb says this is in keeping with current trends, as the “in-vogue” colour has recently been featured in Pantone’s colour of the year for 2023.

The brand has already used this colourway with the commuter daypack available in the mustard colour when launched in 2020.

Within the manufacturing process, Ortlieb has successfully repurposed surplus fabric, showcasing their commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing.

RRPs

Seat-Pack 16.5L Mustard Limited Edition – £159.00

Handlebar-Pack 9L Mustard Limited Edition – £120.00

Frame-Pack RC Toptube 3L Mustard Limited Edition – £100.00

The brand is distributed in the UK by the Cumbria-based Lyon Cycle.

Read more: Nominations are now open for the BikeBiz Awards 2023

Ortlieb was founded in 1982 by Hartmut Ortlieb with the first panniers manufactured to serve a personal need for waterproof equipment.

The German brand’s first products were hand-made on Hartmut mother’s sewing machine: dry bags and bicycle panniers made of truck tarps.

These prototypes were tested by Hartmut and his friends on self-organised bicycle and climbing tours.

Fast forward to 2023 and Ortlieb employs more than 300 people and has a portfolio of 500 individual products.