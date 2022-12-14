New study reports an estimated 72,445 bike thefts in England by end of 2022

Share Facebook

An estimated 72,445 bike thefts are predicted to occur in England by the end of 2022, a new study has reported.

The home insurance team at Comparethemarket carried out research on reported bike theft statistics from 2015 to 2021, to determine whether or not this type of crime is becoming more prevalent. The research also predicts which locations cyclists are the most and least at risk of having their bikes stolen.

Comparethemarket has predicted that cyclists in London will make 22,818 reports of bike theft in 2022, making them the most at risk of all locations researched.

Thames Valley follows in second place with a predicted 4,460 bike thefts in 2022, and Greater Manchester ranks third with an estimated 4,354 bike thefts.

Cyclists in Cumbria are the least at risk of having their bikes stolen with a total of just 169 thefts predicted for 2022, followed by Warwickshire with 372 predicted bike thefts.

Leicestershire saw the largest increase in bike thefts over the past few years, with police reports rising by 23% between 2020 and 2021. Wiltshire ranks second, with the number of bikes stolen rising by 14% within the same time period, and Humberside, South Yorkshire and Merseyside follow with each location seeing an increase of 12%.

Anna McEntee, director at Comparethemarket, said: “With so many bike thefts taking place across the country, it’s crucial that cyclists do everything in their power to prevent their bikes from being stolen. This should include investing in high-quality locks, being careful about where you park your bike and registering with the National Cycle Database.

“You should also check if your home insurance policy covers bike theft as standard and consider taking out additional cover if it doesn’t. You’ll likely need cover for when you’re out and about as well as when you’re parked up at home, so make sure the policy applies in both situations as they differ between providers.”