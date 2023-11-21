Misspent Summers release 2023 editions of Hurly Burly and The World Stage

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Misspent Summers has announced that its 2023 downhill and enduro yearbooks are in stock and shipping now.

The latest editions of Hurly Burly and The World Stage are packed full of fast-paced action from every round of 2023 DH and EDR World Cup and World Championship racing, with in-depth reporting, storytelling and photography detailing, analysing and bringing to life every standout moment of the season.

In a landmark year with a new organiser and broadcaster for the Mountain Bike World Cup, the Misspent Summers team have been present to record the historic moments.

Many of the sport’s best-known riders, journalists, photographers and designers put a large amount of work into these two books.

A spokesperson for Misspent Summers added: “We’re hugely proud of the finished product – they are by far our best-ever yearbooks.

“Big thank you to everyone following what we do and ordering our books, clothes and prints – you make this possible. Also, in a turbulent time for the bike industry, we are grateful to the brands who got behind these books.”

Hurly Burly 2023, printed in Wales, is 276 pages and retails at £22

The yearbook has a 300gsm FSC-certified cover with silk finish and 130gsm FSC-certified inside pages with silk finish.

The World Stage 2023, also printed in Wales, is 260 pages of UCI Enduro World Cup-goodness.

Featuring an updated design for 2023, The World Stage retails at £22.

Bundle packs are also available.

Read more: Making waves: How Pivot is increasing its focus on the UK market by supporting IBDs

For Christmas delivery, Misspent Summers has advised the following deadlines: December 15 (UK), December 10 (rest of Europe) and December 6 (rest of world).

Misspent Summers has been producing annuals from the downhill and enduro seasons since 2016, plus other print and online projects including Deathgrip Book, Spent (bicycles and dirt action pocketbook), Eskapee Anthology, Downtime EP, and more.

For more information, visit: misspentsummers.com