MBUK, Cycling Plus, and BikeRadar announce their bikes of the year 2022

The consumer experts at Cycling Plus, MBUK, and BikeRadar have announced their bikes of the year for 2022, with Giant, Trek, and Nukeproof among the victors.

Brands under the Our Media cycling portfolio have been testing bikes from across nine categories to crown the best bikes for this season.

‘Bike of the Year’ aims to be an independent test that also helps consumers purchase their next machine, according to parent company Our Media.

Categories include Road Bike of the Year, Trail Bike of the Year, e-MTB of the Year, and women’s bike of the year.

Winners in this year’s awards include the Liv Langma Advanced Disc 1+ for Women’s Bike of the Year, the Boardman ADV 8.9 in Budget Bike of the Year, and the Nukeproof Megawatt 287 Factory as e-MTB of the year.

Scroll down to see the full list of winners, price, and reviews.

Editor of Cycling Plus, Matt Baird, says: “Bike of the Year 2022 was again a bumper edition, with 23 of the year’s best bikes doing battle to take the coveted awards on offer. Performance, endurance, women’s, gravel, and budget categories were all up for grabs over nearly 50 pages in the main magazine, with the broad array of bikes on test ranging from £650 to £11,206. The result is a brilliant combination of technical expertise; great design, production and imagery; a brilliant showcase of the best bike tech of 2022.”

MBUK editor James Costley-White says: “The 2022 Bike of the Year test is our biggest ever, with 24 bikes making our final list and fighting it out in three categories – trail, enduro and e-MTB. After months of painstaking testing involving multiple riders and locations, we headed to BikePark Wales for a week-long video and photo shoot. This proved the perfect test ground to decide on our final winners, which are revealed in a special 44-page supplement that comes free with the June issue of the mag. Big thanks to everyone involved!”

BikeRadar’s editor-in-chief, George Scott, says: “Having put 47 of the latest road, gravel and mountain bikes through their paces, our eight-strong team of Bike of the Year testers has filed more than 100,000 words of copy, taken listeners behind the scenes on the podcast and filmed eight videos on location in south Wales, all with the aim of helping our audience decide what’s really worth their hard-earned money in 2022.”

The Cycling Plus and Mountain Biking UK magazines are available on news stands and online now. Full coverage is also available on BikeRadar.com.

Full list of winners

Overall Road Bike of the Year and Gravel Bike of the Year : Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0 – £4,999

“The new Revolt’s evolution of a highly successful recipe serves up some of the most fun you can have on a drop-bar bike”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/gravel-bikes/2022-giant-revolt-advanced-pro-0/

Trail Bike of the Year : Trek Top Fuel 8 – £3,850

“An absolute hoot to ride on all but the gnarliest tracks, a true trail bike even if on paper it doesn’t look it”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/mountain-bikes/full-suspension-mountain-bikes/trek-top-fuel-8/

Enduro Bike of the Year : Nukeproof Giga 297 Carbon Elite – £4,600

“The Giga 297’s balance, geometry and electrifying corner-carving speed are what really help this machine stand out from the crowd”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/mountain-bikes/full-suspension-mountain-bikes/nukeproof-giga-297-carbon-elite-review/

e-MTB Bike of the Year : Nukeproof Megawatt 297 Factory – £7,000

“Exceptional performance across a broad range of terrain types makes the Megawatt one of the best electric bikes currently available”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/mountain-bikes/full-suspension-mountain-bikes/nukeproof-megawatt-297-factory-review/

Endurance Bike of the Year : Cannondale Synapse Carbon LTD RLE – £6,750

“A bold and brilliant take on the endurance bike – and an instant all-time classic of the genre”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/road-bikes/cannondale-synapse-carbon-ltd-rle-review/

Women’s Bike of the Year : Liv Langma Advanced Disc 1+ – £3,149

“Comfort meets speed, delivering all-round performance at a great price”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/road-bikes/liv-langma-advanced-1-disc-review/

Performance Bike of the Year : Merida Scultura Team – £8,000

“A true WorldTour-level race bike at an amazing price” https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/road-bikes/merida-scultura-team/

Budget Bike of the Year : Boardman ADV 8.9 – £1,150

“A proven class-leading all-rounder with superb performance at a great price”

https://www.bikeradar.com/reviews/bikes/gravel-bikes/boardman-adv-8-9/